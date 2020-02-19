search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News97-OVER! – The worst round in Masters history

Golf News

97-OVER! – The worst round in Masters history

By bunkered.co.uk19 February, 2020
The Masters Augusta National Major Championships Green Jacket Worst scores Charles Kunkle
Augusta National Flag

There have been some incredible rounds in the long and distinguished history of the Masters since the tournament debuted in 1934.

Equally, however, there have been some truly disastrous efforts, such is the brilliance and nuance of Augusta National.

Officially, the highest 18-hole score ever carded in the first men’s major of the season is a 23-over 95, set by amateur Charles Kunkle in 1956.

• The story behind the official Masters song

• The fan who made $1.1m on Tiger's win

However, what if you were to take the worst score recorded on each of the 18 holes and added them together to create, definitively, the ‘Worst Ever Masters Round’? What would that add up to?

We’ve trawled tournament archives – and the outcome is quite remarkable.

Before we get to the overall total, here’s a rundown of the worst scores on each hole since the event began.

1st

9 – Ernie Els, 2016

2nd

10 – Sam Byrd, 1948; David Duval, 2006

3rd

8 – Douglas B. Clarke, 1980

4th

8 – Henrik Stenson, 2011

5th

8 – Bill Campbell, 1957; Sam Parks, 1957; Chick Harbert, 1960; Jerry Barber, 1964

• Watson leads tributes to golf great Wright

• Glasgow golfers make last-ditch plea to save munis

6th

7 – Jose Maria Olazabal, 1991; Arnold Palmer, 1997; Branden Grace, 2016

7th

8 – DeWitt Weaver, 1972; Richard L. Von Tacky Jnr, 1981

8th

12 – Frank Walsh, 1935

9th

8 – Jack Selby, 1948; Richard Davies, 1963; Clay Ogden, 2006; Luke Donald, 2014

10th

9 – Danny Lee, 2009

11th

9 – Dow Finsterwald, 1952; Bo Wininger, 1958; William G. Moody III, 1980;  Charles Howell III, 2006; Sandy Lyle, 2017

12th

13 – Tom Weiskopf, 1980

13th

13 – Tommy Nakajima, 1980

14th

8 – Nick Price, 1993

• WATCH - Tour pro TOPS his drive at Riviera

• Tour pro takes SIX shots to escape bunker

15th

13 – Sergio Garcia, 2018

16th

11 – Herman Barron, 1950

17th

7 – 19 different times, most recently Fred Couples and Ted Potter Jnr, 2013

18th

8 – Denny Shute, 1959; Homero Blancas, 1970; Jumbo Ozaki, 1994; Ian Baker-Finch, 1995; Arnold Palmer, 2000; Camilo Villegas, 2007; Henrik Stenson, 2012

Some big numbers in there, and nothing better than a seven.

All told, it adds up to 169 shots.

One-hundred and sixty-nine! Or, to put it another way, 97-OVER-PAR! Out in 78; back in 91.

Ouch!

Incidentally, for those of you wondering, the best cumulative score in the Masters is just 32. Out in 16, back in 16, with nothing worse than a two on the card.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Green Jacket

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Four easy ways to improve your golf game with Jordan Smith
Jordan Smith
play button
FootJoy’s 2020 line-up – Are these the best shoes in golf?
FootJoy
play button
CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?
Callaway
play button
MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"Scandalous!" - MSP pledges to fight for Glasgow's golf courses
McIlroy hopes Premier Golf League comments will sway fellow pros
Plans REJECTED for new Scots course
Reed deflects latest ‘cheating’ comments
Stirlingshire courses set to close NEXT MONTH

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
Don’t let the hands flip over at impact
Watch
play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
See all videos right arrow