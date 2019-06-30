search
HomeGolf NewsA champion golfer… at 96 YEARS OLD!

Golf News

A champion golfer… at 96 YEARS OLD!

By bunkered.co.uk30 June, 2019
Joe Moorhouse 1

Joe Moorhouse is fours years away from toasting his centenary - but that hasn’t stopped him from winning a tournament at his beloved golf club. 

Demonstrating once and for all that age is just a number, the retired builder joined forces with John Stewart to successfully defend the foursomes tournament at Duff House Royal – retaining a trophy he donated to the club in 2017.

At 96, he is the oldest winner of a competition at the Banff club.

“I’m delighted,” Joe told The Press and Journal. “I don’t really know what it is because I’m never that bothered by the result.

“I suppose it’s a wee bit of luck and also having a really good partner.

“It was lucky John and I got to play together again. We didn’t plan it. I guess you could call it fate.”

A member of the club for more than 50 years, Joe still plays twice a week.

“I just love it,” he added. “It lets me meet my friends and keeps me out of the house. I just always try to do my best.”

Photo: The Press and Journal

