A Glasgow golf club has revealed further details to its plan for a controversial housing development on its land in order to fund an upgraded nine-hole golf course.



Bearsden Golf Club recently appealed to residents to support the plan to sell land to Robertson Homes that will help to safeguard the future of the club.



The club now says it will fund a clean-up of a neglected site at the Antonine Wall at Bearsden as part of the plan but it has stressed that the project depends on the successful sale of the land.

“The proposed development underpins the future of the club, however the opposite is also true,” said Doreen Adams, club captain at Bearsden Golf Club.

“Without the funding and upgrade of the current course, the future of the club and of the greenbelt land it occupies become highly uncertain.



“We understand that any change raises concerns and are respectful of these, but we would stress that this is a relatively small number of homes.

“In terms of local benefits, we are working to widen opportunities for all age groups and abilities to play the new course.

“At the same time, the plans for 65 new homes include proposals to make beneficial and practical impact on a local historic site and improve nearby flooding issues.”

Local people aren’t convinced on the building on homes on the ground at Thorn Road, however.

Residents, led by Bearsden North Community Council, are concerned by the increased pollution from further traffic at Bearsden Cross, as it has been named one of the worst areas for pollution in Scotland.



The ‘Bearsdone and Milngone (unless we fight)’ campaign group are fighting to stop the “over-development” of the area.



They have been backed in their campaign by local politicians, including Gil Paterson MSP, Ross Greer MSP and Jo Swinson MP, who recently joined them in a public protest.

The ‘Bearsdone’ Facebook page asked its supporters to object to the proposed Bearsden Golf Club development back in March.

Bearsdone describe themselves as a ‘group of local people coming together to stop the overdevelopment of Bearsden’.



Points that were raised against the club’s proposal included lack of transport and overcrowded trains in the area, increased pollution especially at Bearsden Cross and the proposed new course possibly being on a UNESCO world heritage site.



Bearsden Golf Club formed in 1891 but the existing course requires significant investment, including a major upgrade to drainage and irrigation systems.

“Our current plans to safeguard the club mean we will be able to cater for all abilities of golfer to play a course with hugely improved drainage and turf quality,” said Graeme Webster, course architect.

“We have modified the course design so that the Antonine Wall is not only safeguarded but its form is once more able to be appereciated.”