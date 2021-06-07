A golfer's guide to Euro 2020

Thirty-two countries are gearing up to battle it out for footballing glory at the COVID-delayed European Championship.

Euro 2020 - it's keeping its date-based moniker despite the fact it's being held in 2021 - gets underway with Turkey vs Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on June 11.

It promises to be a dramatic and exciting month of international football at its finest. But that got us thinking - what is the golfing heritage of each of those nations?

Over the next few pages, we take a closer look at each of the groups and give you a little insight into what they've got to offer from a golf standpoint.

