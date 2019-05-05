A peek inside 171 of bunkered

Summer is almost upon us, which means it's time to start playing your best golf.



We know. Easier said than done, right? Fortunately, we're here to help. That's why we've made making sure that this season is your best one yet the focus of our latest edition (issue 171).



We've got ten pages of fantastic tips all geared towards making you a more complete golfer. And that's just for starters.



Let's take a closer look at the latest edition, which hits newsstands and doormats from the end of this week.



SØREN KJELDSEN SHORT GAME SECRETS

The Dane is the owner of one of the best short games on the European Tour, so who better to speak to for some advice on how to chip it closer with much greater consistency? His advice will save you shots. We can almost guarantee it.

WHAT NOW FOR TIGER?

Michael McEwan was at Augusta National to see Tiger Woods win the Masters and end an 11-year wait for major No.15. But does that mean his bid to break Jack Nicklaus' record is back on track? Also, don't miss Michael's report on what Augusta, the town, is really like.

EXCLUSIVE NICK PRICE

The former world No.1 and three-time major champion sits down for his first-ever interview with bunkered. In a lengthy chat, he reflects on his career, shares his concerns for the game's future and more.

GOLF'S MONSTER TRUCK

Everything you need to know about TaylorMade's brand new $1.6million double-decker tour truck. Spoiler Alert: This thing is an absolute beast!

2019 DRIVERS TESTED!

Our resident gear guru David Cunninghame puts all of this year's biggest driver releases through their paces. Which ones come out on top? You'll need to read David's verdict to find out.

STILL GAME

Introducing Les Skelton, the 95-year-old who has been a member of Brechin Golf Club in Angus for 75 years. SEVENTY-FIVE!



EXCLUSIVE DAVID LEADBETTER

The renowned coach to some of the game's biggest names speaks exclusively to bunkered and admits that he'll be teaching until the day he dies.



BORN AGAIN

We pack our bags and head to the Isle of Islay to stay and play at The Machrie - a course and destination reborn after a huge investment.



PLUS...

Steve Johnston explains what golfers can learn from baseball... We test the TaylorMade Spider X putter... Introducing the latest mail-order golf ball... Michael McEwan tries listening to music at the driving range... Win a Golfstream electric trolley and a pair of ND:R sunglasses... Sangmoon Bae tells us about his experience of military service... The best laser rangefinders money can buy.



