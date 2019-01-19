A peek inside bunkered’s Membership Guide 2019

We’re already a fortnight into 2019 and, by now, most people will be starting to feel their resolve weaken when it comes to keeping their resolutions.



However, if you’ve promised yourself that this will be the year you become a better golfer, then we’re here to help.

The vast majority of people agree that a golfer’s journey towards becoming the best player they can be starts with joining a club. But where do you start? How do you decide on the right club for you?

That’s where our annual Membership Guide comes into its own.

Available to read in the current edition of bunkered (issue 168) and online, our 32-page guide is crammed with all of the info and advice you need to go from prospective golf club member to fully-fledged golf club member.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the great content you’ll find inside it…

EXCLUSIVE – THE JAZZY GOLFER

The social media star explains how becoming a golf club member has helped her go from total beginner to Tommy Fleetwood’s teammate in less than two years.

ADVICE FROM THE TOUR

What do the world’s best golfers have in common? They started off as golf club members. In our guide, the likes of Tony Johnstone, David Horsey and Julian Suri explain why it’s the way forward for you, too.

REAL READERS, REAL SUCCESS STORIES

bunkered readers explain how joining a golf club has helped them become better players, widen their social circles and much more besides.

WIN YOUR FEES PAID FOR A YEAR + A SHOT SCOPE V2 GPS WATCH

Enter our amazing competition to win your fees paid for a year at either a brand new club or your current club, with the added bonus of a Shot Scope V2 GPS watch thrown in for good measure [Enter here]

WHERE TO JOIN

We’ve got details of no fewer than 29 club across the country that want YOU to join them this year. Find out who they are and get details on the deals they’re currently offering. Spoiler Alert: There’s amazing value to be had.

Get your copy now!

Issue 168 of bunkered is on-sale now from all good newsagents. Can’t find a copy? Email: letters@bunkered.co.uk with detail.