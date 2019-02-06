A peek inside Issue 169 of bunkered

New year. New-look bunkered.



And what better way to kick-off 2019 than an exclusive with The Iceman himself, Henrik Stenson, who explains how he got fitted for the new Callaway Epic Flash driver.

But that’s not all. Far from it. Here’s a full rundown of what you’ll all find in the first edition of the year, which includes a striking redesign that we hope you'll love...

KING HENRIK

Fitting one of the world’s best players into a new driver is no easy task, especially when the player in question is Henrik Stenson. David Cunninghame caught up with the Swede when he got fitted for the brand new Callaway Epic Flash model as the season got underway.

THE NEW ERA

Grant Forrest, Liam Johnston and Robert MacIntyre are all under 30, managed by the same firm and European Tour rookies in 2019. Are they the new stars Scotland has been waiting for?

2019 SCOTTISH GOLF SHOW

CALLAWAY EPIC FLASH

David Cunninghame gives the lowdown on the new distance machines from Callaway and reviews both the Epic Flash and Epic Flash Sub Zero to see which driver will suit your game the best.

TAYLORMADE M5 & M6

Inject some speed into your game and hit longer drives with these ‘spicy’ TaylorMade beauties. Enjoy maximum adjustability with the M5 and the ultimate in speed and forgiveness from the M6.

BEAU HOSSLER

The highly-rated young American talks about everything from his rookie year on the PGA Tour, his run-in with Tiger Woods and the best food stop-off on tour.

PLUS…

Course architect Tom Doak reflects on a year spent caddying on the Old Course in the 80s…. how you can fix your putting in ten minutes… Kevin Craggs studies the swing of LPGA star Anna Nordqvist… a road trip in the Pacific Northwest… Michael McEwan looks back on the best and worst of 15 years spent interviewing golf’s biggest names… a chance to win a two-night golf break for four to The Machrie.

