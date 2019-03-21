A peek inside issue 170 of bunkered

For most of the world, Christmas falls in December. For golfers, it’s April.



The Masters is the single most anticipated tournament in the game, allowing fans of the game their annual opportunity to peek behind the iron curtain of Augusta National Golf Club – perhaps the most written-about golf club on the planet.



In the latest edition of bunkered (issue 170), we look ahead to the first men’s major of the year.

Here’s a peek at what’s inside…

MASTERS PREVIEW

Feast on 25 pages of the best Masters preview content around, including profiles of all of the main challengers for the title, exclusive interviews with former champs Ben Crenshaw and Ian Woosnam, a chat with Lily May Humphreys who will compete in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur this year, and a compelling insight into how the Green Jackets are gradually swallowing up all the land and property in their vicinity.

CADDIE SCHOOL

Martin Inglis heads to St Andrews to find out how former military personnel are having their lives transformed courtesy of an initiative founded by a US army veteran’s son.

KARRIE WEBB

The Aussie legend – comfortably one of the best female golfers of all time – talks exclusively to bunkered about her incredible career, the current state of the women’s game, equal pay, taking on Tiger and much more.

MICHELLE WIE Q&A

The American chats to us about her passion for food and shoes, living in the age of social media, and making her comeback from injury.

HOW TO PLAY GOLF

New to the game? Not sure where to start? We’ve got you covered, with a five-step guide to what you can learn from some of the world’s best players.

“I THOUGHT MY PHONE WAS GOING TO BLOW UP”

Scotland’s latest European Tour winner David Law reflects on his victory in the Vic Open.

DRIVERS GUIDE

In the market for a new driver? We’ve got all the info you need about no fewer than 22 of the latest big dogs to hit the market.

NEW GEAR

Get your equipment fix with 22 pages of the latest gear, including the PING G410 irons, Cobra KING F9 irons, TaylorMade TP5 balls, Odyssey StrokeLab putters, Callaway Apex irons, Powakaddy Compact C2i GPS trolley and much more.

PLUS...

Kevin Craggs analyses the much-admired swing of former Open champ Louis Oosthuizen… Why 2019 is shaping up to be a huge year for Gleneagles… Michael McEwan calls for golfers to cheer up a bit… David J. Whyte hits the road in Florida… How to add a baby fade to your arsenal of shots… Win a Stewart Golf trolley and tickets to the Solheim Cup.

