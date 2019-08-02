search
Golf News

A peek inside issue 173 of bunkered

By bunkered.co.uk29 July, 2019
Be honest: when was the last time you practised your putting?

We’re not talking about chucking three balls on the green next to the first hole five minutes before your tee time.

We’re talking about actually about some proper time, with some proper structure, dedicated to helping you get the ball.

Chances are you can’t remember. Perhaps you never have.

If so, the latest edition of bunkered should be essential reading.

Here’s a peek at what’s inside.

HOLE PUTTS

Get the lowdown on everything you ever wanted to know about putting, what you should be doing and how you should be doing it, from three top PGA pros. If you can have one less putt on every other hole, you’ll clip nine shots off your scores just like that. If you’re serious about shooting lower scores, you seriously need to read this.

IRISH JUG

Michael McEwan recaps an unforgettable Open Championship at Royal Portrush and pays tribute to both the new ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’, Shane Lowry, and the island of Ireland.

SOLHEIM COUNTDOWN

The biggest sporting event in Scotland this year is now just a few weeks away. To help whet the appetite, we’ve got exclusive interviews with both captains – European skipper Catriona Matthew and her US counterpart Juli Inkster

BRAIN GAME

With mental conditioning becoming a bigger and bigger part of the game, we talk to Nicola Ellwood, a Master Neuro Linguistic Programming Practitioner, and one of her clients, rising English amateur star Sam Done.

NEW GEAR

Get your equipment fix with 18 pages of the latest gear, including the Titleist TS1 and TS4 drivers, Honma TW747 VX and TW747 P irons, Mizuno JPX919 Hot Metal Pro irons and much more besides.

RHYS ENOCH

The Welsh pro opens up his European Tour dream and how he has learned to live with the debilitating effects of Chronic Fatigue Sydrome.

TOTAL GAME PLAN

Gleneagles head professional Andrew Jowett explains how you can make some serious improvements to your game from top to bottom.

PLUS…

Kevin Craggs analyses the swing of Masters champ Tiger Woods… Find out how our four #EpicMission candidates are faring so far… Introducing the ‘must have’ ball marker that will help you hole more putts… Plan your golf holiday to Kiawah Island and Charleston... Win Glenmuir clothing, a Custom Putter, and a Motocaddy S1 electric trolley with AquaFLEX bag.

Bunk 173 Copy

Get your copy now!

Issue 173 of bunkered is on-sale from all good newsagents. Can’t find a copy? Email: letters@bunkered.co.uk with details.

