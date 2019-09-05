A peek inside issue 174 of bunkered

The nights are drawing in and the weather's starting to turn.



The perfect time, then, to plan your next golf break. But where to go?



Luckily, the latest edition of bunkered has you covered.

Issue 174 includes the latest instalment of our ever-popular annual Travel Guide, your 32-page lowdown on the top destinations and best deals for golf-mad holidaymakers. This year's is no exception, with our spotlight turning on the likes of Arizona, Cyprus, Turkey, Slovenia and Bulgaria.

It's just part of a jam-packed edition of Scotland's only golf mag. Here's a sneak peek at what else is in there...



BOB MAC

Michael McEwan profiles Scottish golf’s man-of-the-moment by speaking to the people who know him best: his mum, his caddie, his coach and his agent. Also, don’t miss Bob’s own guide to his practice routine.

ANDY SULLIVAN

The popular Englishman tells Ryan Crombie about how he hopes to return to the top of the game and get back into the European Ryder Cup team.

DUMBARNIE LINKS

We go behind the scenes of Scotland’s newest and most exciting golf course development, with exclusive, never-seen-before photographs for you to feast your eyes on.

‘MR 59’

Oliver Fisher, the first player to break 60 on the European Tour, shares his top tips to help you shoot lower scores.

CALUM HILL

He’s sewn up his European Tour card for next year but, as he tells bunkered, the exciting young Scot is setting his sights and his goals even higher than that.

NEW GEAR!

We’ve got the lowdown on all of the latest equipment releases, including the Titleist T-Series irons, the Ping Glide 3.0 wedges, the Motocaddy M-Tech trolley, the all-news TaylorMade P790 irons and more.

PLUS…

Discover why Ben Hogan’s “Five Fundamentals” remain the best advice you’ll ever get… We talk to three-time Ladies European Tour winner Carly Booth… Take a road trip around some of South Africa’s finest courses… 21 of the best putters you can buy right now… Introducing the ‘Eureka Golf Swing’: the hottest new tuition series on YouTube.

Get your copy now!

Issue 174 of bunkered is on-sale from all good newsagents. Can’t find a copy? Email: letters@bunkered.co.uk with details.