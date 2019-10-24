A peek inside issue 175 of bunkered

It’s official: winter is just around the corner.

For most golfers, that means saying farewell to your clubs until springtime. However, we’re out to change that outdated and frankly backward way of thinking.

In the latest edition of bunkered (issue 175), we have teamed-up with apparel specialists adidas to provide you with 32 pages of everything you need to know about playing golf throughout the colder, wetter months.



>> CHECK OUT OUR 2020 SUBSCRIPTION OFFER



From how to dress to how to adapt your game (shout-out to adidas staffer Jordan Smith for his brilliant help here), our 2020 Winter Guide is your one-stop shop to becoming a better golfer over the coming weeks and months.

Follow our advice and you’ll be thanking us when you win the first medal of the new season.

Here’s a look at some of the other highlights inside issue 175…

HALE IRWIN

An exclusive interview with the three-time US Open winner (who just so happens to be one of the nicest men in golf).

DAVID DRYSDALE

The likeable big Scot is closing in on his 500th European Tour start. Ahead of that milestone, we caught up with him for a blether about his life on tour.

TADD FUJIKAWA

The first male tour professional to come out as gay reveals how life has changed for him since he made his big announcement a year ago.

INTRODUCING... GOLF'S BEST DEAL!

'I MAKE MY OWN PUTTERS'

We speak to Glasgow man Allan White, the brains behind the Custom Putter brand that is really starting to take off.

HEATHER MACRAE

Michael McEwan speaks to the Scots pro as she looks to turn a corner on the cancer battle that has consumed her 2019 season.



>> CHECK OUT OUR 2020 SUBSCRIPTION OFFER

EPIC MISSION

Our exclusive game-improvement series, in association with Callaway Golf, has drawn to a close - but could we make four average golfers markedly better in just four months? The results are in...

NEW GEAR!

We've got no fewer than 18 pages of the very latest golf equipment, including Titleist TS hybrids and U-Series utilties, TaylorMade and Callaway wedges, Mizuno irons, Ecco shoes, the Cleveland HB Turbo driver and more.

Plus...

An exclusive interview with Solheim Cup star Danielle Kang... European Tour star Romain Langasque shares his best driving tips... Why Cambodia is becoming one of golf's most exciting holiday destinations... Michael McEwan picks ten things for his 'Room 101' of golf... Win a 'stay and play' trip to Wychwood Park... and loads more!

Get your copy now!

Issue 175 of bunkered is on-sale from all good newsagents. Can’t find a copy? Email: letters@bunkered.co.uk with details. Alternatively, click here to subscribe.