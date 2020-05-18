A peek inside issue 178 of bunkered

It can’t have escaped your attention that we’re into the eighth week of a coronavirus-enforced lockdown here in the UK.

Looking for something to keep you company during these strange, uncertain and worrying times? Something that will allow you to switch off for a few minutes and escape into a simpler, happier time?

Look no further than issue 178 of bunkered, which, if we may say so ourselves, is the perfect antidote to the isolation blues.

It’s packed with loads of fantastic content to help you while away those long hours in the house. Let’s take a closer look at what’s inside…

INTRODUCING DUMBARNIE LINKS

We take a deep dive into Scotland’s newest course, the spectacular Dumbarnie Links. We’ve spoken to all of the main people involved in the Fife layout’s creation to give you everything you could possibly want to know about it. It’s pretty damn spectacular, as you can see both from our 12-page feature in the mag and the video review of it that we’ve posted on our YouTube channel.

ALISTAIR JOHNSTON

The IMG super-agent and former chairman of Rangers FC talks to us about his incredible collection of golf books – he’s got more than 33,000 of them! – as well as his career managing the day-to-day affairs of legends of the game, such as Arnold Palmer.

HOW TO MAKE THE PERFECT PRO – PT.1

If you could take the best bits of various players games and mash them together to create the ‘Perfect Pro’, which players would you choose from and why? That’s the question we put to PGA Tour star Kevin Streelman… and his answers were so good we had to split it into two parts. Check out part one in issue 178.

UNPLAYABLE: THE CORONAVIRUS AND GOLF

We assess the early impact of COVID-19 on golf, look at how and why professional tournaments were cancelled and outline some measures for keeping the virus at bay when it safe for golf to resume.

JOOST LUITEN

The Dutchman is renowned as one of the best ball-strikers on the European Tour. So, who better to ask for some on advice on how to pure your irons? If you want to go from flaky to flusher, we highly recommend you read this.

MEL REID

The Solheim Cup star gives us the full rundown of how she plays, practices and prepares in what is a truly fascinating insight into how the best players in the world become the best players in the world. Unmissable.

Plus…

17 pages of New Gear, including everything you need to know about the new Titleist AVX golf ball and the TaylorMade SIM irons… Check out Greg Norman’s latest course design project: the simply stunning Rancho San Lucas in Mexico… Ladies European Tour star Meghan MacLaren talks to us… Tom Mackenzie gives us the rundown on how he designs golf courses… Michael McEwan on how NOT to encourage kids to take up golf… and much more besides.



Issue 178 of bunkered is on-sale from all good newsagents.