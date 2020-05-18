search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsA peek inside issue 178 of bunkered

Golf News

A peek inside issue 178 of bunkered

By bunkered.co.uk13 May, 2020
Bunkered bunkered issue 178 Golf In Scotland Scottish news Dumbarnie Links Alistair Johnston Mel Reid joost luiten Kevin Streelman coronavirus
Bunkered Issue 178

It can’t have escaped your attention that we’re into the eighth week of a coronavirus-enforced lockdown here in the UK.

Looking for something to keep you company during these strange, uncertain and worrying times? Something that will allow you to switch off for a few minutes and escape into a simpler, happier time?

Look no further than issue 178 of bunkered, which, if we may say so ourselves, is the perfect antidote to the isolation blues.

It’s packed with loads of fantastic content to help you while away those long hours in the house. Let’s take a closer look at what’s inside… 

INTRODUCING DUMBARNIE LINKS

We take a deep dive into Scotland’s newest course, the spectacular Dumbarnie Links. We’ve spoken to all of the main people involved in the Fife layout’s creation to give you everything you could possibly want to know about it. It’s pretty damn spectacular, as you can see both from our 12-page feature in the mag and the video review of it that we’ve posted on our YouTube channel.

ALISTAIR JOHNSTON

The IMG super-agent and former chairman of Rangers FC talks to us about his incredible collection of golf books – he’s got more than 33,000 of them! – as well as his career managing the day-to-day affairs of legends of the game, such as Arnold Palmer.

• SUBSCRIBE TO BUNKERED TODAY!

HOW TO MAKE THE PERFECT PRO – PT.1

If you could take the best bits of various players games and mash them together to create the ‘Perfect Pro’, which players would you choose from and why? That’s the question we put to PGA Tour star Kevin Streelman… and his answers were so good we had to split it into two parts. Check out part one in issue 178.

UNPLAYABLE: THE CORONAVIRUS AND GOLF

We assess the early impact of COVID-19 on golf, look at how and why professional tournaments were cancelled and outline some measures for keeping the virus at bay when it safe for golf to resume.

• FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK!

• FOLLOW US ON TWITTER!

JOOST LUITEN

The Dutchman is renowned as one of the best ball-strikers on the European Tour. So, who better to ask for some on advice on how to pure your irons? If you want to go from flaky to flusher, we highly recommend you read this.

MEL REID

The Solheim Cup star gives us the full rundown of how she plays, practices and prepares in what is a truly fascinating insight into how the best players in the world become the best players in the world. Unmissable.

• FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM!

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL!

Plus… 

17 pages of New Gear, including everything you need to know about the new Titleist AVX golf ball and the TaylorMade SIM irons… Check out Greg Norman’s latest course design project: the simply stunning Rancho San Lucas in Mexico… Ladies European Tour star Meghan MacLaren talks to us… Tom Mackenzie gives us the rundown on how he designs golf courses… Michael McEwan on how NOT to encourage kids to take up golf… and much more besides.

Get your copy now!

Issue 178 of bunkered is on-sale from all good newsagents. Can’t find a copy? Email: letters@bunkered.co.uk with details. Alternatively, click here to subscribe.

Cover 178 Bunk

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Bunkered

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Scottish news

Related Articles - Dumbarnie Links

Related Articles - Mel Reid

Related Articles - joost luiten

Related Articles - Kevin Streelman

Related Articles - coronavirus

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
play button
TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS BATTLE
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Inside Greg Norman's $40 MILLION American ranch
The best golf courses designed by Seve Ballesteros
Meghan MacLaren backs Reid over Driving Relief equality criticism
Greenkeeper slams "mindless" vandalism of top course
Seve's Majors - 1983 Masters

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to transition your weight with Peter Barber
Callaway
play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
play button
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow