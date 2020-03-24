search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsA perspective on golf in these times of sudden pause

Golf News

BLOG

A perspective on golf in these times of sudden pause

By Michael McEwan24 March, 2020
Blog Opinion Golf In Scotland Amateur Golf grassroots golf coronavirus
St Andres Sunrisew

11.06pm.

Monday, March 23, 2020.

The exact moment that the pleasure of playing golf in the cradle of the game was put on pause.

Pause.

There’s a thing.

Not just a stoppage but an opportunity for thought.

The immediate thoughts, of course, are consumed by disappointment and worry. Disappointment that a beloved pastime has been stripped from us precisely when we want time to pass quicker than it ever has; worry that we are in the midst of unprecedented times for every single person alive, all seven-and-a-half billion of us.

Immediacy, though, is fleeting. When it’s over, it leaves ample time and space for perspective to form.

Perspective: normal life will resume. There is nothing in any of this corona chaos to suggest it won’t. And when it does, so will golf.

Perspective: now that the lockdown has started, so too has the countdown to your next round.

What a prospect.

What a tantalising, intoxicating prospect.

The very thing that has, until tonight, been a distraction from our current, collective predicament has suddenly become our light at the end of the tunnel.

WATCH - 14 CLUB CHALLENGE... AMATEUR EDITION!

Golf’s special, isn’t it? It frustrates me, it dismays me, it all-too-often exasperates me. And yet I love it.

It’s ridiculously difficult, an art masquerading as a hobby. No matter how long I play it I know I’ll never master it, nor get close. But in a world where gratification comes easier than ever, where nothing is more than a few clicks away and success is measured superficially - followers, likes, retweets and hashtags – give me golf and its infinite challenge any day.

• Meet the tours that are refusing to shut down

• Introducing bunkered's 'School of Golf'

Its rules are convoluted and so many in number that unwittingly breaking them is as occupational a hazard as sand trips and OB stakes. Still, better that, than the reckless pursuit of self-interest that seems to consume so many vain souls and strutters.

It demands discipline, honesty and trust. Values that you can’t learn from textbooks.

It’s time-consuming, requiring hours spent at the mercy of whatever conditions Mother Nature elects to throw at you. Tell me, though: is that not preferable to sitting indoors, feasting on boxsets or indulging the latest desperate reality ‘star’?

• WATCH - DJ launches outrages 'lefty' drive

• CONFIRMED! New date for year's first major!

It is beset by image problems, by dress codes that pre-date needles and threads. It has been dragged if not kicking and screaming into the 21st century then certainly huffing and puffing. But change is hard and it's trying.

It is, at its best, an individual pursuit, a timeless duel between man and nature. And yet some of the friendships I most treasure have either been forged on courses or come by virtue of working in the golf industry.

It’s perfectly imperfect. 

In these noisy, confrontational times, it is reassuringly consistent. Even when it’s bad, it’s good.

And yes, it’s on hold.

WATCH - DUMBARNIE LINKS... FIRST REVIEW!

It’s dark right now. But the best sunrises I’ve ever seen – explosions of colourful morning that no combination of superlatives could ever adequately describe – have unfolded on golf courses.

I'm reminded of the opening morning of the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles. Shivering shoulder to shoulder with thousands of strangers in the stand behind the first tee, telephone screens and floodlights providing the only illumination against ink-black everything, the mood was one of nervous anticipation. 

What would the coming days have in store? What drama might unfold? 

What, when, why, how?

Questions, questions, questions and nothing like answers.

• Report: Top coach has coronavirus

Then the sun rose behind the glens in the distance, slowly painting the golf course in soft mellow tones of blood-orange, then gold and finally full technicolour.

It was almost ethereal. In those moments, it felt like nothing mattered. No question. No prediction. No conjecture. No worry. Nothing. Time stood still, even though it didn't.

The night is darkest just before the dawn. That much is true. And that may well be where we are right now.

One day, soon hopefully, golf will begin again. Just think how grateful we’ll be that first morning, how inclined we’ll be to ignore predispositions to throw clubs, to swear, to curse the game’s incessant taunting and teasing and tempting and tormenting.

Pause will end.

Play will resume.

And that day, we’ll drive off down the first having already won.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Blog

Related Articles - Opinion

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Related Articles - coronavirus

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
G710 vs G410 vs i500 – Which PING iron is longest?
Ping
play button
14 CLUB CHALLENGE - THE AMATEUR EDITION!
14 Club Challenge
play button
COBRA SPEEDZONE DRIVERS – Are these Cobra’s best ever?
Cobra
play button
Dumbarnie Links - THE FIRST REVIEW!
Dumbarnie Links
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Matt Wallace reveals regret over caddie incident
Top Scottish club "might not survive" corona crisis
School of Golf: History (Lesson 3)
Coronavirus: Can UK greenkeepers still go to work?
Report: 2020 Olympic Games to be CALLED OFF

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
See all videos right arrow