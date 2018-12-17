search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsA Tiger Woods film is hitting screens later this month

Golf News

A Tiger Woods film is hitting screens later this month

By bunkered.co.uk08 December, 2018
Tiger Woods PGA Tour Tour Championship Joe La Cava ESPN
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods’ incredible comeback season, which culminated in his victory at the Tour Championship, will be showcased in a documentary aired later this month… and it looks amazing.

ESPN announced earlier this week that ‘Tiger Woods: Return of the Roar’ will be broadcast on Sunday, December 30 – Woods’ 43rd birthday. The documentary was produced by PGA Tour Entertainment in conjunction with ESPN.

The film will be an inside look into Woods’ memorable season, from teeing it up for the first time in ten months after spinal fusion surgery at the Hero World Challenge to picking up PGA Tour win No.80 at East Lake in September.

• Bjorn & Pelley clash over European Tour's future

• Tiger Woods hails 'electric' young US star

The network also interviewed more than 60 professional golfers and athletes, as well as the 14-time major champion’s caddie Joe LaCava, for a behind-the-scenes look at his return.

Here’s a look at the trailer, which certainly gets the juices flowing. You’re not going to want to miss this.

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour Championship

Related Articles - Joe La Cava

Related Articles - ESPN

Golf News

Georgia Hall snub exposes sad hypocrisy of #SPOTY
Great prizes to be won with the bunkered Advent Calendar
Outrage at #SPOTY snub of Georgia Hall
Francesco Molinari wins #SPOTY World Sports Star award
Justin Rose and Georgia Hall snubbed by #SPOTY

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
play button
How to hold your finish like a tour pro
Callaway
play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow