Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club has announced details of a special ‘thank you’ offer it is running for frontline healthcare providers.

The Aberdeenshire club has revealed that all NHS staff will be entitled to play its course for just £15 as a token of appreciation for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitor rates usually start from £40.

Club captain Jonathan Dobson told the Evening Express: “It has been an uneasy period for the club but we’re proud of our members for showing their support during this challenging time and, as one of the first sports to return, we want to give back.

“The NHS has played a vital role in mitigating the spread of Covid-19 but they are also instrumental in the day-to-day health of our members and their families.”

Newburgh-on-Ythan is the latest golf club to provide a special offer for NHS peronnel. Last week, we revealed how Callander Golf Club is giving away ten free memberships for NHS staff joining the club for the first time, whilst Thornton Golf Club is offering a free round to all frontline healthcare providers.

Dobson added: “We are proud to offer special rates to NHS employees who do so much to keep us all fit, healthy and safe.

“We hope this will go some way to allowing them to take part in a leisure activity they may have missed out on recently.”

For more information, call the pro shop on 01358 789058 quoting 'NHS'.