search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsAberdeenshire club unveils 'thank you' offer for NHS workers

Golf News

Aberdeenshire club unveils 'thank you' offer for NHS workers

By Michael McEwan10 June, 2020
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club Golf in Aberdeen Golf In Scotland NHS coronavirus COVID-19 Amateur Golf grassroots golf
Nhs Golf Flag

Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club has announced details of a special ‘thank you’ offer it is running for frontline healthcare providers.

The Aberdeenshire club has revealed that all NHS staff will be entitled to play its course for just £15 as a token of appreciation for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitor rates usually start from £40.

Club captain Jonathan Dobson told the Evening Express: “It has been an uneasy period for the club but we’re proud of our members for showing their support during this challenging time and, as one of the first sports to return, we want to give back.

• What is Justin Thomas opposed to this week?

• Another major championship is called off

• Golfers urged to "remain local" following warning

“The NHS has played a vital role in mitigating the spread of Covid-19 but they are also instrumental in the day-to-day health of our members and their families.”

Newburgh-on-Ythan is the latest golf club to provide a special offer for NHS peronnel. Last week, we revealed how Callander Golf Club is giving away ten free memberships for NHS staff joining the club for the first time, whilst Thornton Golf Club is offering a free round to all frontline healthcare providers.

• Huge blaze destroys clubhouse at popular club

• Fans to return to PGA Tour events next month

• Rose to sponsor events for female pros

Dobson added: “We are proud to offer special rates to NHS employees who do so much to keep us all fit, healthy and safe.

“We hope this will go some way to allowing them to take part in a leisure activity they may have missed out on recently.”

For more information, call the pro shop on 01358 789058 quoting 'NHS'.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golf in Aberdeen

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - NHS

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT SCOTTY CAMERON PUTTERS (2020)
Scotty Cameron
play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

European Tour stars appear in hilarious "Conference Call" sketch
7 big names who will soon be eligible for senior golf
Report: US PGA to go ahead without fans
European Tour confirms date for season restart
FAKE NEWS! Scottish golf club dismisses talk of 'stowaway golfers'

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your shaft lean for more consistency
Watch
play button
How to square the clubface at impact
Callaway
play button
Extend the arms after impact
Watch
play button
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow