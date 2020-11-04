search
HomeGolf News"Absolute shambles!" - Furious golfers react to course closures

Golf News

"Absolute shambles!" - Furious golfers react to course closures

By Michael McEwan04 November, 2020
England Golf lockdown COVID-19 coronavirus Amateur Golf grassroots golf golf courses Golf Clubs
Golfer Facemask

Amateur golfers from across the UK have condemned the decision by the Westminster government to close golf courses in England when new COVID-19 mitigation measures come into effect tomorrow.

Earlier today, England Golf and the All-Party Parliamentary Group For Golf conceded defeat in their attempts to convince Prime Minister Boris Johnson to exempt the sport from the new restrictions, which are expected to last until at least December 2.

Consequently, golf clubs, courses and driving ranges are being instructed to comply with the measures when they come into effect at midnight.

• Catriona Matthew tests positive for COVID-19

• "I took up golf after the Taliban tried to kill me"

England Golf CEO Jeremy Tomlinson said that he was making the announcement "with a feeling of deep regret" and insisted that the organisation had "respectfully, but vigorously challenged government to argue the case for golf courses to remain open".

However, those efforts were to no avail, with all golf facilities in England now required to close for the first time since May 22, when the original spring lockdown ended.

Listen!

"I TOOK UP GOLF AFTER THE TALIBAN TRIED TO KILL ME"

Naturally, the decision to close the country's golf facilities has not been well received.

• Golf pays tribute to Sir Sean Connery

• Bryson launches biggest drive to date

Sky Sports Golf host and former European Tour player Nick Dougherty had strongly advocated for courses to remain open. After learning of today's news, he tweeted: "Thank you to all whom spoke up and supported the good that golf can do for mental and physical health at a time when that it is so important to so many. Don’t be deterred as it will still be important in a months time so let’s keep the light shining on the game."

Others were much less measured in their responses. Here's a snapshot of the reaction from social media...

Of course, in the interests of balance, it is important to point out that the replies were not unanimously negative...

The latest lockdown - your thoughts?

Do you agree with the decision to close golf facilities in England? Or do you think it was the wrong decision? Let us know your thoughts in our Comments section below.

