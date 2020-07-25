search
Golf News

"Absolute snobbery!" - Golf union blasted over junior's disqualification

By Michael McEwan25 July, 2020
The Yorkshire Union of Golf Clubs has been heavily criticised for disqualifying a junior who arrived late for a tournament after his parents’ car sustained a puncture en route.

Charlie Littlewood was thrown out of the Yorkshire Boys Championship at Scarcroft when he missed his tee time by just 15 minutes after the vehicle he was travelling in hit a pothole.

Despite the extenuating circumstances – and the union’s own guidance that players should not arrive at the course more than 30 minutes before their scheduled tee time due to the coronavirus pandemic – the Rudding Park youngster was disqualified from what should have been his final Yorkshire Union boys’ event.

Explaining the decision on its Twitter account, the union said: “We sympathise with the player concerned. He arrived 15 minutes late. Rules of Golf 5.3/a apply. Circumstances NOT considered exceptional include: The player gets lost or his car breaks down or traffic or an accident results in the journey to the course taking longer than expected.”

In response to a user who asked whether or not the committee had the authority to “show empathy and overrule 5.3a”, the union added: “Yes but not in these circumstances. We did thoroughly explore all possible options.”

To his credit, Littlewood stayed and supported his fellow players and later tweeted about what had happened:

His father, Simon, added:

Whilst Charlie and his father showed commendable magnanimity following the disappointment, others were quick to take the union to task over its handling of the incident.

There was, however, a handful of people who backed the union’s decision…

What do you make of this decision? Was it the right call or the wrong call? Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.

