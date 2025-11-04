Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The DP World Tour playoffs get underway this week – and the first leg is the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, where a lot of prize money is up for grabs.

Yas Links, in Abu Dhabi, will play host to the top 70 players in the Race to Dubai rankings, with only the top 50 in the season-long standings progressing to the DP World Tour Championship.

The winner this week will bank over $1.5 million in prize money, while the runner-up will earn $990,000 from the first of the two closing Rolex Series events. A total of $9 million is available.

Masters champion Rory McIlroy headlines the field and will be joined by several of his winning Ryder Cup teammates, including a few who didn’t finish inside the top 70. Shane Lowry and Ludvig Aberg take their place after qualifying for Team Europe.

Sepp Straka, meanwhile, was scheduled to join the pair but withdrew from the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last week to spend time with his family.

One of the huge subplots in play this week is the ten PGA Tour cards on the line. Several players are still in the running to punch their ticket to the States for the 2026 season.

Here is the full prize money payout for the 2025 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship…

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2025: Prize money payout in full

WINNER: $1,530,000

2: $990,000

3: $567,000

4: $405,000

5: $360,000

6: $318,000

7: $351,000

8: $279,000

9: $243,000

10: $180,000

11: $165,600

12: $154,800

13: $144,900

14: $137,700

15: $132,300

16: $125,100

17: $121,500

18: $118,800

19: $116,100

20: $110,700

21: $104,400

22: $101,700

23: $98,400

24: $96,300

25: $90,000

26: $88,200

27: $86,400

28: $84,600

29: $82,800

30: $81,000

31: $79,200

32: $77,400

33: $75,600

34: $73,800

35: $72,000

36: $70,200

37: $68,400

38: $66,600

39: $58,500

40: $56,700

41: $54,900

42: $53,100

43: $51,300

44: $49,500

45: $47,700

46: $45,900

47: $44,100

48: $42,300

49: $40,500

50: $38,700

51: $36,900

52: $35,100

53: $33,300

54: $31,500

55: $30,600

56: $29,700

57: $28,800

58: $27,900

59: $27,000

60: $26,100

61: $25,200

62: $24,300

63: $23,400

64: $22,500

65: $21,600

66: $20,700

67: $19,800

68: $18,900

69: $18,000

70: $17,100