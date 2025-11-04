Sign up for our daily newsletter
The DP World Tour playoffs get underway this week – and the first leg is the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, where a lot of prize money is up for grabs.
Yas Links, in Abu Dhabi, will play host to the top 70 players in the Race to Dubai rankings, with only the top 50 in the season-long standings progressing to the DP World Tour Championship.
The winner this week will bank over $1.5 million in prize money, while the runner-up will earn $990,000 from the first of the two closing Rolex Series events. A total of $9 million is available.
Masters champion Rory McIlroy headlines the field and will be joined by several of his winning Ryder Cup teammates, including a few who didn’t finish inside the top 70. Shane Lowry and Ludvig Aberg take their place after qualifying for Team Europe.
Sepp Straka, meanwhile, was scheduled to join the pair but withdrew from the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last week to spend time with his family.
One of the huge subplots in play this week is the ten PGA Tour cards on the line. Several players are still in the running to punch their ticket to the States for the 2026 season.
Here is the full prize money payout for the 2025 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship…
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2025: Prize money payout in full
WINNER: $1,530,000
2: $990,000
3: $567,000
4: $405,000
5: $360,000
6: $318,000
7: $351,000
8: $279,000
9: $243,000
10: $180,000
11: $165,600
12: $154,800
13: $144,900
14: $137,700
15: $132,300
16: $125,100
17: $121,500
18: $118,800
19: $116,100
20: $110,700
21: $104,400
22: $101,700
23: $98,400
24: $96,300
25: $90,000
26: $88,200
27: $86,400
28: $84,600
29: $82,800
30: $81,000
31: $79,200
32: $77,400
33: $75,600
34: $73,800
35: $72,000
36: $70,200
37: $68,400
38: $66,600
39: $58,500
40: $56,700
41: $54,900
42: $53,100
43: $51,300
44: $49,500
45: $47,700
46: $45,900
47: $44,100
48: $42,300
49: $40,500
50: $38,700
51: $36,900
52: $35,100
53: $33,300
54: $31,500
55: $30,600
56: $29,700
57: $28,800
58: $27,900
59: $27,000
60: $26,100
61: $25,200
62: $24,300
63: $23,400
64: $22,500
65: $21,600
66: $20,700
67: $19,800
68: $18,900
69: $18,000
70: $17,100
