Adam Scott has a very cool (and unusual) ball marking

Golf News

Adam Scott has a very cool (and unusual) ball marking

By bunkered.co.uk17 February, 2020
Adam Scott Genesis Invitational Riviera Country Club PGA Tour Titleist Titleist Pro V1
Adam Scott 2020 Genesis Invitational

Professional golfers coming up with elaborate ways of marking their golf ball is nothing new.


However, in the wake of his latest victory, we felt the time was right to draw attention to Adam Scott’s means of identifying his Titleist Pro V1.

The Aussie, who ended a near four-year winless drought on the PGA Tour when he won the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, has a pretty cool – and very patriotic – way of marking his ball.

• WITB - Adam Scott, 2020 Genesis Invitational

• WATCH - Tour pro TOPS his drive at Riviera

Have a look at this pic, snapped last week by the guys at GolfWRX, to see if you can figure it out…

Adam Scott Ball Marking

Any ideas? No?

Allow us to explain.

Scott, 39, puts dots on his ball in the pattern of the Southern Cross, which is featured on the Australian flag.

• Tour pro takes SIX shots to escape bunker

• Can you identify the Masked Golfers?

Australian Flag

• OFFICIAL - Playing golf helps you live longer

• IN PICS - The very best par-3s in Scotland

The Southern Cross is one of the most distinctive constellations that is visible in the southern hemisphere and it has been used to represent Australia since the earliest days of British settlement.  

So, if you find a Pro V1 out on the golf course with these markings, it’s possible you will have stumbled upon a ball that was previously owned by a former world No.1 and Masters champion.

