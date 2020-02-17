Adam Scott has a very cool (and unusual) ball marking

Professional golfers coming up with elaborate ways of marking their golf ball is nothing new.





However, in the wake of his latest victory, we felt the time was right to draw attention to Adam Scott’s means of identifying his Titleist Pro V1.

The Aussie, who ended a near four-year winless drought on the PGA Tour when he won the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, has a pretty cool – and very patriotic – way of marking his ball.



Have a look at this pic, snapped last week by the guys at GolfWRX, to see if you can figure it out…

Any ideas? No?

Allow us to explain.

Scott, 39, puts dots on his ball in the pattern of the Southern Cross, which is featured on the Australian flag.



The Southern Cross is one of the most distinctive constellations that is visible in the southern hemisphere and it has been used to represent Australia since the earliest days of British settlement.

So, if you find a Pro V1 out on the golf course with these markings, it’s possible you will have stumbled upon a ball that was previously owned by a former world No.1 and Masters champion.