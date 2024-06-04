Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Adam Scott’s streak of appearing in 91 consecutive majors is hanging by a thread after he failed to seal his place in next week’s US Open through qualifying.

The Aussie narrowly missed out on one of the four places available at Springfield Country Club in Ohio after a late collapse on ‘Golf’s Longest Day’.

Scott, 43, bogeyed three of his last five holes in the 36-hole shootout to finish in a two-for-one playoff with compatriot Cam Davis.

On the third extra hole, Davis made a three-foot putt to take the fourth and final place at Scott’s expense and throw the 2013 Masters champion’s major streak into real jeopardy.

Scott has featured in every single major championship since the 2001 Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

To put that into context, Akshay Bhatia, who won his maiden PGA Tour title earlier this year, wasn’t even born then.

In order to extend his streak, Scott needs to remain inside the world’s top-60 by the conclusion of this week’s Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.

He is currently 60th on the rankings and not in the field for the Memorial, and so faces an anxious few days.

Elsewhere in US Open qualifying, only two of the 18 LIV players who pegged it up at one of the ten events across the US made it to next week’s championship at Pinehurst.

Here’s a quick rundown of who got in…

Cherry Hill Club

Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson, Rico Hoey, Davis Thompson, Aaron Rai, Greyson Sigg, Ashton McCulloch (a).

The Bear’s Club

Matt Kuchar, Daniel Berger, Dean Burmester, Luke Clanton (a), Willie Mack III.

The Golf Club of Georgia

Jackson Buchanan (a), Chris Petefish, Fredrik Kjettrup (a).

Woodmont Country Club

Tim Widing, Isaiah Salinda, Wells Williams (a).

Canoe Brook Country Club

Benjamin James (a), Max Greyserman, Andrew Svoboda, Jim Herman.

Duke University Golf Club

Frankie Capan III, Blain Campbell, Sam Bennett, Chesson Hadley, Webb Simpson, Harry Higgs, Carter Jenkins.

Ohio State University Golf Club

Seamus Power, Justin Lower, Brendon Todd, Gunnar Broin (a), Chris Naegel.

Springfield Country Club

Zac Blair, Beau Hossler, Carson Schaake, Cam Davis.

Lake Merced Golf Club

David Puig, Omar Morales, John Chin, Charles Reiter.

Pronghorn Resort

Joey Vrzich, Colin Prater (a)

