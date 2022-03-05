search
Adam Scott makes very unusual gear switch for Bay Hill

Golf News

Adam Scott makes very unusual gear switch for Bay Hill

By Jamie Hall03 March, 2022
Adam Scott Arnold Palmer Invitational Bay Hill PGA Tour
Adam Scott No Driver

We’ve all considered ditching the driver after one slice or hook too many.

But Adam Scott has actually done it ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The 2013 Masters winner chose not to bring a big stick with him to Bay Hill – instead opting to put a 13-degree 2-wood in the bag.

• Rory McIlroy says Phil deserves "forgiveness"

The track is well-known for its thick rough, so the 42-year-old may be opting for a safer option to stay out of trouble.

Many top players are also well-known for leaving the driver in the bag in favour of a more strategic approach.

But it’s unusual to see a tour star opting to go without one at all.

• Tiger Woods wins PIP top prize

It’s not clear what has prompted Scott, who is generally regarded as a good driver of the ball, to make the change, or whether it is a long-term switch.

