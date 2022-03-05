Adam Scott makes very unusual gear switch for Bay Hill

We’ve all considered ditching the driver after one slice or hook too many.



But Adam Scott has actually done it ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The 2013 Masters winner chose not to bring a big stick with him to Bay Hill – instead opting to put a 13-degree 2-wood in the bag.

The track is well-known for its thick rough, so the 42-year-old may be opting for a safer option to stay out of trouble.

Adam Scott is playing without a driver this week 👀



Adam Scott is playing without a driver this week 👀

Has a 13-degree two-wood in play as his longest club.

Many top players are also well-known for leaving the driver in the bag in favour of a more strategic approach.

But it’s unusual to see a tour star opting to go without one at all.

It’s not clear what has prompted Scott, who is generally regarded as a good driver of the ball, to make the change, or whether it is a long-term switch.