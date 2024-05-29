Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Missing the cut at the PGA Championship might prove more costly to Adam Scott than it first seemed.

The Australian’s early exit at Valhalla knocked him out of the world’s top 60 for the first time in six years.

And with the US Open looming, it marked the cut off point to earn a spot at Pinehurst No.2 next month.

It means the longest active streak playing in majors is at risk, with Scott in jeopardy of missing one for the first time since the US Open in 2001.

The 43-year-old returned to form at Colonial last week, though, and admitted he feels confident of playing his way into the USGA’s showpiece.

“I had a disappointing week at the PGA,” he said before the Charles Schwab Challenge.

“The state of my game had been pretty solid all around, but I struggled on the greens last week and I have struggled on the greens the two previous weeks before that. So that’s really held me back.

“I think my game is in better shape than results are showing. I know pretty much everyone who is not in the top 10 in the world is probably saying that, but that’s how I feel.”

A tie for 12th place moved the Masters champion up to world No.58 and remaining there through the Memorial Tournament would see him into the US Open.

Scott is set to tee it up in this week’s RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club before the ‘Signature’ Memorial at Muirfield.

Failing that, Scott will be forced to enter 36-hole qualifying the Monday after the Canadian Open if he is to save the streak.

He used that route in 2018 before missing the cut at Shinnecock Hills.

Meanwhile, Sergio Garcia is another with a streak on the line heading into the US Open. The Spaniard has featured in every edition since 2000 but lost a 7-for-6 play-off in final qualifying.

Patrick Reed looks set to relinquish his record of playing in every major since 2014, as he withdrew from the final qualifier in Dallas earlier this month.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.