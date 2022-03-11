search
Adam Scott reveals reaction the first time he played with Tiger Woods

Golf News

Adam Scott reveals reaction the first time he played with Tiger Woods

By Jamie Hall11 March, 2022
Adam Scott opened up on the first time he played with Tiger Woods as the 15-time major winner was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Back in 2000, Scott was a teenager about to embark on his professional career, while Woods was already a phenomenon taking the golf world by storm.

The pair both worked with legendary coach Butch Harmon, and ahead of the 2000 US Open played a round together.

• Tiger Woods inducted into hall of fame

Scott, who went on to become a major winner himself at the 2013 Masters, admitted the experience had a lasting effect on him.

“The first time I played with him, I had just decided to turn pro. I was still an amateur,” Scott said on PGA Tour radio station SiriusXM.

“It was the Sunday before the US Open at Pebble Beach in 2000 and we played a course in Las Vegas called Rio Secco.

“I flew into town just to tune up for Pebble Beach and Butch said ‘you can play a few holes’.

• Tiger Woods insists he will make tour return

“We went out and played and I almost reconsidered turning pro because it was so ridiculous.

“The best thing that could have happened to me was he went out and won by 15 that next week. I thought ‘they’re not all like that – I might have a chance’.”

Golf News

The Players: Full prize money breakdown
The Players: Cameron Smith wins at TPC Sawgrass
“It’s a wrong drop. It’s way further up.” Things got rather awkward in Daniel Berger’s group
Jon Rahm suffers horror quintuple bogey at Players Championship
WATCH: Viktor Hovland sinks hole in one at the Players

