Adam Scott reveals reaction the first time he played with Tiger Woods

Adam Scott opened up on the first time he played with Tiger Woods as the 15-time major winner was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Back in 2000, Scott was a teenager about to embark on his professional career, while Woods was already a phenomenon taking the golf world by storm.
The pair both worked with legendary coach Butch Harmon, and ahead of the 2000 US Open played a round together.
Scott, who went on to become a major winner himself at the 2013 Masters, admitted the experience had a lasting effect on him.
“The first time I played with him, I had just decided to turn pro. I was still an amateur,” Scott said on PGA Tour radio station SiriusXM.
“It was the Sunday before the US Open at Pebble Beach in 2000 and we played a course in Las Vegas called Rio Secco.
“I flew into town just to tune up for Pebble Beach and Butch said ‘you can play a few holes’.
“We went out and played and I almost reconsidered turning pro because it was so ridiculous.
“The best thing that could have happened to me was he went out and won by 15 that next week. I thought ‘they’re not all like that – I might have a chance’.”