For the first time in over a decade, Masters champion Adam Scott appears to have ditched one of his most familiar pieces of equipment.
Scott, 45, has become somewhat of a trendsetter in the world of long putters, but it looks like the Australian has said cheerio to the opinion-splitting broom handle.
Ahead of this week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth – the final Rolex Series event of the 2025 DP World Tour schedule – Scott revealed to fans on Instagram that he has made a few changes to his bag.
“Back in action with a few changes to the setup,” he wrote. Of course, most notably was the addition of a recently released L.A.B. Golf OZ.1i HS putter, the brand’s first heel-shafted version.
The head style is one that Scott helped the team design, offering insight into the build when work on the OZ.1 putters began back in 2023.
“Collaborating with Adam Scott was an inspiring and rewarding process for our team,” said L.A.B. Golf CEO Sam Hahn of the putter, which takes on a more traditional mallet shape. “It provided invaluable insights into the nuances of shape, feel, sound and performance from one of the most experienced and respected players on the PGA Tour.”
The OZ.1i HS features a slightly larger aluminium riser in the hosel that helps the shaft angle continue to point to the centre of the face. And in terms of grip, Scott is using the Press Pistol 2 Degree, which has 2° of forward press built-in.
Scott’s new standard-length putter, meanwhile, also features a milled, stainless-steel insert. It’s a significant change from his previous single-construction, broom-handle putter. He became the first player to win a major (2013 Masters) with a long putter – a 49-inch Scotty Cameron Futura X prototype.
But he is no stranger to L.A.B Golf designs. The 14-time PGA Tour winner was one of the first players to game a Lie Angle Balanced putter when he first used one of its Directed Force putters in 2019.
The change is less of a surprise when considering Scott’s putting stats this season. In 2025, he ranks 111th in SG: Putting, and that’s contributed to his current rank of 90th in the FedEx Cup standings.
