Adam Scott willing to take drastic action so PGA Tour tackles slow play

By bunkered.co.uk17 February, 2019
Pace of play in professional golf has been widely criticised in recent years – and Adam Scott has just about had enough.

Speaking to Golf Digest, the Aussie said he recently told the PGA Tour’s chief of tournaments and competitions Andy Pazder that he’d be willing to take a penalty in order to get guys to speed up.

“Make me the victim,” said the 2013 Masters champion, with his theory being that the tour would show that it was serious about pace of play and enforcing a penalty that is rarely enforced.

• Bryson DeChambeau widely criticised for slow play en route to victory

• Kuchar defends $5,000 caddie payment

“I’ll take the penalty. The only way it’s going to work is if you enforce it. We’ve seen too many years, too much complaining about it, and zero action.”

Asked why he felt the punishments for slow play on the PGA Tour were so few and far between, Scott added that he believes it’s down to the fact that the tour isn’t currently getting hit in the pocket for it.

“There’s a big media fuss, a big feeling [among fans] that we play slow, and we do, but the tour is an entertainment business and a big money maker for a lot of people,” he said.

“Until sponsors and TV tell the commissioner you guys play too slow and we’re not putting money up, it’s a waste of time talking about because it’s not going to change.”

• Sergio addresses Saudi DQ in Insta apology

• European Tour announces 'largest first prize in golf'

The last slow penalty on the PGA Tour was in 2017, when Miguel Angel Carballo and Brian Campbell suffered a one-stroke during team play at the Zurich Classic.

Prior to that, the PGA Tour hadn’t handed out a slow play penalty for more than 20 years.

