Adidas goes back to beginnings with TOUR360 22 range

Adidas has gone back to where it all began with the latest iteration of its hugely popular TOUR360 range.

The German brand says it has adopted the same principles for the new TOUR360 22 that it adhered to when it released the first edition of the model back in 2004.

Bosses at adidas say they have delved into their back catalogue – and claim the result is the “best-performing TOUR360 to date”.

The new shoes feature a vast array of technology to keep you comfortable and stable out on the course.

They are designed around adidas’ Feet You Wear lasts, which mimic the natural shape of the foot to give the shoes a better fit and accommodate natural movement, while the shoes also feature a direct-injected Spikemore system for better traction.

“The TOUR360 is synonymous with pinnacle technology and premium materials, and we remained true to that throughout the design process of this new model,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf.

“Golfers will instantly notice a more natural fit that offers better stability, better traction and amazing comfort. I’ve been a part of the creation of every model of the TOUR360, so I can confidently say that this is our best-performing model we have ever introduced.”

Adidas has also introduced a new TOUR360 Fit for the latest version, accommodating a Dualstack midsole which combines the full-length BOOST cushioning with an EVA stability frame. This is a horseshoe-shaped piece at the perimeter of the forefoot to provide lightweight stability, comfort and performance.

A GEOFIT collar pad provides a more comfortable fit, the 3D Torsion system provides more stability and the Insite sockliner follows the natural contours of the foot to provide enhances cushioning and comfort.

The brand has also collaborated with BOA Technologies for a version of the shoe to create the PerformFit Wrap system. It features two micro-adjustable dial wrap system to lock the foot in place.

“I got to see first-hand how much detail went into bringing this shoe to life and that was a really unique learning experience,” said adidas athlete Xander Schauffele.

“Footwear is so important in the golf swing, but it can also help boost confidence. After spending quite a bit of time testing the TOUR360 22, I know golfers will feel a higher level of stability, traction and comfort, which are things we all need from our footwear out on the course so that we can perform our best.”

Adidas is also using the shoe to promote its mission to end plastic waste, by using textiles which incorporate recycled plastic materials.

Available: January 28 (BOA version March 1)