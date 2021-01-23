Affordable Golf going from “strength to strength”

Affordable Golf, one of the UK's leading online golf retailers, has revealed that is has “never been in a better place” as a result of the golf boom last year.



The Scottish-based company, who specialise in custom fitting, stock a full range of equipment and clothing in their stores and online from top brands including TaylorMade, Callaway, Ping, Cobra, Nike, Adidas, Galvin Green and more.

Now, with business through the roof, the company have had to make moves to ensure that they can cope with the demand.

“We have been growing dramatically and going from strength to strength,” Affordable Golf owner, Mark Taylor, explained to bunkered.co.uk. “We have taken advantage of the growth in popularity of golf in the last 12 months.”

“In August, we opened a new warehouse facility to help grow our e-commerce business. Originally, we had just one unit that combined both our Hillington retail store and a warehouse space to service the online side of the business.”

Established over 20 years ago, the company started out with the key message that they wanted to make golf affordable to everyone regardless of ability. It also leads the way on part exchange in Scotland thanks to a number of trade-in offers both in-store and online.

Taylor admits that the newly purchased warehouse facility is already under pressure and they have already signed another deal to expand their operation.

“Just this week we have acquired a new storage unit neighbouring our existing warehouse,” added Taylor. “This will give us an additional 15,000sqft dedicated purely to the running of the e-commerce aspects of the business.”

When the pandemic first hit, Affordable Golf was faced with a difficult choice between continuing to invest amid the uncertainty or to stand still until it was known how the situation would play out. Taylor chose the former and admits he is in a better place for it.

“Since that decision was made, we have invested in new warehouse spaces, employed more staff and launched a new website. We have now jumped up to 56 employees, a rise of almost 20 members of staff since last year. We have never been in a better place.

“We are hopeful that a high percentage of the people who took up golf last year will be here to stay for a while yet. It has been a welcome boost that the golf industry needed.”