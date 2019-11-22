Affordable Golf unveil all-new fourth store in Irvine

Affordable Golf, one of the UK's leading online golf retailers, has unveiled an all-new store in Irvine, Ayrshire.



Affordable Golf, who specialise in custom fitting, stock a full range of equipment and clothing from top brands including TaylorMade, Callaway, Ping, Cobra, Nike, Adidas, Galvin Green and more.

The company has a strong presence in Central Scotland and has now expanded its reach with the opening of a fourth store.

The new site is situated within the Gailes Golf complex and is the first that will sit directly adjacent to driving range facilities, creating a unique opportunity for the company.

“We were looking to focus more on our online business but this opportunity came up and, with it being part of a driving range, it has that added footfall,” Mark Taylor, the owner of Affordable Golf, told bunkered.co.uk.

“The landlord approached us and wanted to work with us because we are doing a lot of things right. It’s a great string in our bow and was an area where we felt there was a lot of opportunity.”

As well as selling a wide variety of golf equipment to suit all ages, the four stores, including the new shop in Irvine, also offer custom fitting sessions and golf trolley repairs.

Taylor also explained of his delight to see the brand continue to grow as the new store opens its doors.

“We have been working on the Irvine location for over a year now, it's something that’s been in the pipeline for a while, so it’s great to see it finally fall into place.



“Toptracer is going to be installed in each bay at the driving range and we will also have a custom fitting bay as well, which will create a lot more footfall and make it more interactive.”

Established over 20 years ago, the company started out with the key message that they wanted to make golf affordable to everyone regardless of ability. It also leads the way on part exchange in Scotland thanks to a number of trade-in offers both in-store and online.



The company has grown by over 40% over the last 12 months and Taylor wants to see a similar performance by the end of 2020.

“Our growth has been excellent and we are looking for equal, if not better, growth by the end of 2020.



“There’s been a lot of investment back into the business and especially the website. We are looking to take our online presence to the next level. We get a lot of good feedback on our site, but we want to be one of the best golf retailers in the UK and in order to do that we need to invest in our website.



“We are investing in the business for long term growth and longevity. We are also finding as well that due to the investment we are putting back into our business, the suppliers are enjoying working with us.”