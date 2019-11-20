search
HomeGolf NewsAgony for Scots at European Tour Q-School

Golf News

Agony for Scots at European Tour Q-School

By Michael McEwan20 November, 2019
European Tour Q-SChool Qualifying School Daniel Young Craig Howie Marc Warren Ewen Ferguson Euan Walker Challenge Tour lumine golf club
Daniel Young Golf

Scottish golfers have drawn a blank at European Tour Q-School, failing to secure any of the 25 cards on offer.

Daniel Young suffered arguably more than most, missing out on his playing privileges by just one shot.

The Perth golfer closed with a three-under 68 in the six-round marathon at Lumine to finish on 11-under-par. That left him in a tie for 29th, one shot outside the card places.

• Hong Kong Open postponed amid violence

• BBC loses live rights for the Masters

Edinburgh golfer Craig Howie was a further shot adrift on ten-under after closing with a five-under-par round of 66, whilst three-time European Tour winner Marc Warren finished well down the leaderboard in a tie for 51st.

• Another Scots club goes to the wall

Bearsden’s Ewen Ferguson – well placed to graduate to the main tour after four rounds in Spain – couldn’t repair the damage done by his 75 in round five. He closed with a 71 to finish in a tie for 57th. 

WATCH - HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES

Euan Walker, who turned professional just two months ago after representing Great Britain & Ireland in the Walker Cup, also missed out, finishing in a tie for 65th.

• Club sued by ex-member who "played too much"

• Rory has new caddie on the bag this week

Having made the cut at the end of the fourth round, the players can console themselves with knowing that they will have full Challenge Tour privileges for next season.

Denmark’s Benjamin Poke finished top of the standings on 25-under-par, six shots better than runner-up and former Scottish Open champion Gregory Havret.

Spain’s Alejandro Canizares and SSP Chawrasia from India were third and fourth respectively.

For the full results from Q-School, click here.

