AGW crowns its 'Golfer of the Year'

Golf News

AGW crowns its 'Golfer of the Year'

By Michael McEwan16 December, 2019
Shane Lowry has been named the ‘2019 Golfer of the Year’ by the Association of Golf Writers.

The 32-year-old pipped the European Solheim Cup team to the Golf Writers Trophy by just TWO votes in a poll of AGW members after enjoying the best year of his career.

Lowry won his first major with a victory in the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush amid emotional scenes in the event’s first staging at the County Antrim venue since 1951.

The Clara man also won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, a Rolex Series event, in January after firing a sensational 62 in the opening round at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

“It is a huge personal honour for me to be voted as the 2019 Golfer of the Year by the Association of Golf Writers and it’s many members around the world,” said Lowry.

“To be chosen by the men and women who report on our game across the globe on a weekly basis is very special and it’s an honour to join the illustrious names on the Golf Writers Trophy, which includes many multiple major winners and Ryder Cup captains.

“I very much look forward to celebrating this award with all of the golf writers at the annual AGW dinner at Royal St George’s ahead of my Open Championship defence next summer.”

Lowry succeeds 2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari in receiving the Golf Writers Trophy. Other recent winners include Henrik Stenson (2016) and Rory McIlroy (2014 and 2015).

“This year’s poll was very close and that was no surprise after Europe’s sensational Solheim Cup success over the United States in the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles,” said AGW chairman Martin Dempster.

“Led by Catriona Matthew on home soil, the European players dug deep to deny the US a third straight win in the biennial event, with Suzann Pettersen delivering one of the most memorable moments of the decade as she held her nerve to hole the winning putt.

“However, there can be no denying that Shane Lowry had a year to cherish. His performance as he completed his first major victory at Royal Portrush was outstanding.”

The Golf Writers Trophy will be presented to Shane Lowry at the AGW's 2019 annual dinner to be held next July and two days before he begins his defence of the Claret Jug.

