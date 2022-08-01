This week it’s one of the most anticipated events on the calendar, as the AIG Women’s Open comes to Muirfield for the final major championship of the year.

For many reasons, it’s a week that golf fans around Scotland, and indeed the world, have marked in their calendars. It will be the first professional event where women have competed at Muirfield, since a vote in 2017 allowed them to join the club.

For the tournament itself, the best players in the world will be competing over one of the best regarded links layoutsin Scotland.

Brooke Henderson, Nelly and Jessica Korda and Jin-Young Ko are among those competing, in what is certain to be an exciting and historic week on Scotland's Golf Coast.

AIG have sponsored the eventsince 2019, with editions before that sponsored by RICOH. Last year, it was Anna Nordqvist who triumphed, pipping Georgia Hall, Lizette Salas and Magdalene Sagstrom to the title at Carnoustie. That week, Louise Duncan finished as the top amateur in the field, and she'll be competing for the second year running, this time as a professional.

With that being said, let's take a look at the details of the week...

AIG Women’s Open details

Course: Muirfield, East Lothian

Course Stats: Par 71, 6,649 yards

Purse: $6,800,000

Defending champion: Anna Nordqvist

AIG Women’s Open betting tips

Here’s who the bookies fancy to do well in the final major of the year...

Lydia Ko 11/1

Nelly Korda 11/1

Hyo Joo Kim 14/1

Minjee Lee 16/1

Jin Young Ko 20/1

Lexi Thompson 20/1

Nasa Hataoka 25/1

Hye Jin Choi 25/1

Georgia Hall 25/1

Atthaya Thitikul 25/1

The bunkered Bet:

Lydia Ko (11/1)

The New Zealander has been on great form recently, finishing in a tie for third at the Evian Championship. She’s clearly enjoying her time in Scotland too, so don’t be surprised to see her continue her strong form.

Not long now until Anna Nordqvist begins the defence of her AIG Women's Open title 🏆



Only three players have ever successfully defended the AIG Women's Open title. Can Anna become the fourth? 🤔



Check out more records here 👉 https://t.co/gqTtTWNyOBpic.twitter.com/k4IW9REwFw — AIG Women’s Open (@AIGWomensOpen) July 28, 2022

AIG Women’s Open 2022: How to watch

You can watch the AIG Women’s Open on Sky Sports main event from Thursday to Sunday. On Thursday and Friday, coverage will be on Sky Sports Main Event from 11am onwards. Over the weekend, coverage will start at 1pm on Sky Sports Golf.

Want to see the action in person? Tickets are available for the AIG Women’s Open here.

Follow bunkered on social media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

