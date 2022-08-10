AIG Women’s Open: All to play for as Duncan earns first pro cheque

AS IT STANDS –8 Chun; -7 Sagstrom, Buhai; -6 Park; -5 Yamashita, Green SELECTED OTHERS –4 Lee, Shibuno; -2 Duncan, J. Korda, Maguire; -1 L. Ko; +2 Dryburgh, N. Korda

It’s all to play for at the AIG Women’s Open at the halfway stage of the final major of the year.

Friday provided mixed fortunes. Some went low at Muirfield, while others toiled.

Korea’s In Gee Chun, the Women's US PGA champion, hit the front with a stunning second day display. Well-placed after round one, the world No.11 shot 66 to reach eight-under for the week and take the lead at the halfway stage.

• Matthew, Muirfield and a memorable morning

• AIG Women's Open gets huge prize money increase

One shot back, but with even better days, were Ashleigh Buhai and Madelene Sagstrom. The pair each shot 65 and will be breathing down Chun’s neck come the start of play on Saturday.

Those who made the early running on Thursday generally found it tougher. Hinako Shibuno, the first-round leader, shot 73 and dropped back into a tie for seventh.

Louise Duncan, the great Scottish hope playing in just her second event since turning pro, did the same. However, having safely sealed her passage through to the weekend, she is now guaranteed her first payday as a pro.

“It was a bit of a grind but I'm happy with the score at the end of the day,” she said.

“Two-under for two rounds under Muirfield in testing conditions is quite good so I'm happy with that.”

With a payday now certain, Duncan’s attention after events at Muirfield have concluded will turn to her upcoming wedding to fiance Jordan.

“I had said we were going to go, if it's a big, big pay cheque just go abroad and get it over with,” she added.

“Before that comes across bad, sorry, Jordan! But nicest way possible, go abroad and have a good time.”