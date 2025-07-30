Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The Women’s Open will go to Royal St George’s for the very first time in 2027.

The iconic Kent links, which has staged 15 Opens, will welcome the world’s best players from the women’s game from 28 July to 1 August, 2027.

Last month, Royal St George’s hosted the Amateur Championship, while Collin Morikawa won the last Open to be held at Sandwich in 2021.

This week, the final major of the season is taking place at Royal Porthcawl in South Wales, with the tournament heading to Royal Lytham & St Annes in 2026.

The R&A chief executive Mark Darbon said: “The AIG Women’s Open is a global sporting event and we are committed to giving the best players in the world the best stages on which to compete. Royal St George’s is one of the world’s great links courses and will provide a fantastic test for the players.

“We look forward to working with AIG to put on a wonderful championship for the fans on the south coast of England in two years’ time.”

The announcement comes after the game’s governing body announced this event’s prize purse will be lifted $250,000 to $9.75million for the 2025 renewal.

The purse has tripled since title sponsors AIG started supporting the event in 2019.

AIG chairman and CEO Peter Zaffino added: “Bringing the AIG Women’s Open to Royal St George’s reflects The R&A and AIG’s continued shared commitment to elevate women’s golf by holding the Championship at the world’s most iconic venues.

“This course is a historic venue which will showcase the expertise of the world’s best players and inspire spectators and supporters. All of our AIG colleagues around the world are proud to help raise the standard of professional women’s golf as we continue our journey as title sponsor.”