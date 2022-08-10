AIG Women’s Open gets huge prize money increase

The best golfers in the world will be playing for an even bigger pot after the prize fund for the AIG Women’s Open was increased.

On Wednesday it was revealed that the final major of the year will now be worth $7.3 million, making it the most lucrative women’s open in history.

It is up by more than 25% on the 2021 prize fund of $5.8 million, while the pot has more than doubled in size since 2018.

• Major champ predicts PGA Tour boycott over LIV



• Former world No.1 announces retirement

Whoever is top of the leaderboard at Muirfield come Sunday evening will walk away with $1.095 million.

“Last year we took a very bold step to substantially increase the prize fund of the AIG Women’s Open,” said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.

“This year at the AIG Women’s Open, the players will be competing for $7.3 million, which is an increase of 26% on last year and also sees the total investment into the prize fund increase by just over $4million or 125% since the R&A and AIG began our partnership in 2019.

“In AIG, we have the support of a deeply trusted partner, as we look to continue to elevate the AIG Women’s Open.”

• Tiger Woods turned down $700m LIV offer



• Donald signs Ryder Cup contract after LIV approach

“We are proud to be the title sponsor of the AIG Women’s Open and to serve as allies to women in golf, business and the communities where we live and work,” said Peter Zaffino, chairman and chief executive of AIG.

“Thanks to our great partnership with the R&A we continue to make progress on pay equity while raising the profile of women’s golf and showcasing the tremendous talent of the elite women athletes competing in this iconic championship.”