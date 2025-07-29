Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Nelly Korda has hailed Lottie Woad’s maturity after she was upstaged by the game’s new star at last week’s Scottish Open.

Woad arrives at Royal Porthcawl as the pre-tournament favourite for this week’s AIG Women’s Open, the final major of the season.

The 21-year-old played with world No.1 Korda at Dundonald for the first two rounds of her professional debut last week, before cruising to the title with a scintillating performance over the weekend on the Ayrshire links.

In a whirlwind month, Woad also claimed a dominant win at the Irish Open and contended at the Evian Championship in France before joining the paid ranks.

The Farnham-born star, who has been handed a marquee grouping alongside defending champion Lydia Ko and 2023 winner Lilia Vu for the first two rounds at Porthcawl, is the talk of the circuit.

“Absolutely amazing,” Korda said when asked to assess Woad’s game.

“I was very impressed with her composure, her process. I think, when it comes to her shot routine, especially under pressure and in the heat of the moment.

“Sometimes people seem to fidget and kind of doubt themselves, but she stuck to it, she stuck to her process every single time, and I think that’s one of the main things that I noticed is how mature she is for her age and how comfortable she was in the heat of the moment.

“She’s put a ton of hours in, everyone out here has but her putting is solid and she hits it pretty far off the tee. She grew up in this kind of weather too so she’s comfortable.”

It’s been a remarkable emergence on to the elite stage for Woad, who has long been tipped for stardom after winning the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2024.

Organisers hope 36,000 fans will attend at Porthcawl this week, and many will make the journey to the South Wales coast to watch Woad.

Not that the seemingly unflappable youngster will feel any additional pressure, though.

“There’s always pressure obviously, but I don’t think there’s any more than there was before any of the last few weeks,” Woad said. “Still was wanting to contend there, and that’s still the aim.”

When told about Korda’s effusive praise, Woad added: “It was great for me that I got to play with her my pro debut. She’s someone I’ve always looked up to.

“She’s obviously an amazing player and a great competitor, and to hear she said something like that is really nice.”

