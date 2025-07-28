Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The final major championship of the season is here.

The AIG Women’s Open heads to Royal Porthcawl this week for what could be a thrilling denouement to the 2025 major season in the south of Wales.

There is, of course, only one name on everyone’s lips heading to the Porthcawl links. Lottie Woad upstaged the likes of Nelly Korda and Charley Hull to win on her professional debut at Dundonald Links on Sunday and the Englishwoman will be among the favourites to claim her maiden major.

Woad, 21, finished 21-under-par on the Ayrshire coast, making just three bogeys as she added to the Irish Open success she enjoyed as an amateur.

“Even if I hadn’t won this week, I would still be trying to win the Open next week,” Woad said afterwards. “It’s still a learning curve getting used to the attention.”

Elsewhere, world No.1 Korda, who came close to winning last year’s title at St Andrews, is still chasing her first win of the season.

Lydia Ko will defend the trophy she won at the Old Course, while the British challenge will be spearheaded by Woad and Hull.

Here is everything you need to know about the AIG Women’s Open…

AIG Women’s Open 2025 details

Course: Royal Porthcawl, Wales

Defending Champion: Lydia Ko

Purse: $9.5million (2024)

Winner’s Share: $1,425,000 (2024)

AIG Women’s Open 2025 betting tips

Here are the bookies’ favourites…

Jeeno Thitikul 17/2

Lottie Woad 9/1

Nelly Korda 12/1

Minjee Lee 14/1

Hyo Joo Kim 18/1

Somi Lee 22/1

The bunkered bet

Lottie Woad 9/1

How can you look past Woad? This superstar is playing with such confidence and, judged by her near miss at this month’s Evian Championship, is not flustered at all by the biggest of stages. She finished in the top-ten in her debut in this event last year and will not be stopped on this form at Royal Porthcawl.

How to watch the AIG Women’s Open

The tournament will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Thursday 31 July, Sky Sports Golf (12:00)

Friday 1 August, Sky Sports Golf (12:00)

Saturday 2 August, Sky Sports Golf (12:00)

Sunday 3 August, Sky Sports Golf (12:00)

