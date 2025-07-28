Sign up for our daily newsletter

Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.

The AIG Women’s Open is back – and there will be another huge prize purse up for grabs in the 2025 renewal at Royal Porthcawl.

The world’s best golfers are heading to the south of Wales for the final major championship of the season – and there is plenty on the line.

Lottie Woad is among the strong favourites to win her maiden major after victory on her professional debut at the Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

Lydia Ko, meanwhile, is defending the title after claiming victory in a scintillating finish at St Andrews in 2024.

• Mimi Rhodes relishing “dream” AIG Women’s Open debut

• AIG Women’s Open 2025: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

Last year at the Old Course, the R&A put a record $9.5million purse up for grabs.

ALL ABOUT THE OPEN

8 big names missing from The Open

How do you qualify for the Open Championship?

9 players who (surprisingly) never won the Open 

The best par-3s on the Open rota

How to get tickets to the 2025 Open Championship

Which course has hosted The Open most often?

More Reads

AIG Women's Open

Prize money

Image Turnberry green

The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland

Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.

Find Courses