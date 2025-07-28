Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The AIG Women’s Open is back – and there will be another huge prize purse up for grabs in the 2025 renewal at Royal Porthcawl.

The world’s best golfers are heading to the south of Wales for the final major championship of the season – and there is plenty on the line.

Lottie Woad is among the strong favourites to win her maiden major after victory on her professional debut at the Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

Lydia Ko, meanwhile, is defending the title after claiming victory in a scintillating finish at St Andrews in 2024.

Last year at the Old Course, the R&A put a record $9.5million purse up for grabs.

AIG Women’s Open 2025 prize money payout in full

Ko, therefore, banked a huge $1.425million winner’s cheque. The 2025 prize money has yet to be announced, but the R&A could choose to keep the purse the same after doing so for the 2025 Open at Royal Portrush.

The prize purse for the 2024 tournament was $9.5million. The payout for the 2025 event will be released here when it is confirmed by the R&A. There will also be an updated list of what each player has earned once the tournament has concluded.