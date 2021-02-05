search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsInside Alejandro Canizares' unusual drill (and why you should try it)

Lessons

RANGE DRILLS

Inside Alejandro Canizares' unusual drill (and why you should try it)

By Cameron Adam04 February, 2021
Alejandro Canizares Golf drills golf coaching European Tour range drills Swing sequencing Iron Play Ball Striking Golf Tips
Alejandro Last 2

Two time European Tour winner, Alejandro Canizares, showcased an interesting drill on Twitter. Let’s break it down.

As you can see, below, the drill is broken up into two parts. The blue and yellow ball is used to keep the arms connected during the swing, and a golf ball is placed underneath the right toe.

• Rory McIlroy blasts R&A and USGA over rule changes

• Ryder Cup legend heaps praise on Robert MacIntyre

This helps “to keep the right heel planted and the lower body together with the upper body,” Canizares told me.

Alejandro Drill 3

The lower body should always start the downswing, with a sudden shift in weight to the left side. But if you start that motion too early, the hands are left trailing behind. This is a disaster for consistent ball striking.

This drill will stop the right heel from lifting too early, and will allow the upper and lower body to unwind through impact in sync.

• Star trio to appear at virtual Scottish Golf Show

• Patrick Reed - Swing Analysis

Try taking 3/4 swings to start with, and just focus on improving your strike. You wont hit the ball further straight off the bat, but timing is everything. If you get that right, you could see a welcomed increase in distance with every club in the bag.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golf drills

Related Articles - golf coaching

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Swing sequencing

Related Articles - Iron Play

Related Articles - Ball Striking

Related Articles - Golf Tips

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
play button
HAS PING MADE ITS BEST EVER GAME IMPROVEMENT IRON? - G425 vs G410 vs G400
Ping
play button
ARE THESE DRIVERS REALLY BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE? – TaylorMade SIM2 driver review
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Startling evidence reveals number of golfers hospitalised due to on-course injuries
Brooks Koepka takes on Twitter trolls (and wins!)
Dustin Johnson takes R&A and USGA to task on 'changes'
Inside Alejandro Canizares' unusual drill (and why you should try it)
Rory McIlroy blasts R&A and USGA over rule changes

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
Don’t let the hands flip over at impact
Watch
play button
Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
play button
Start your takeaway wider
Callaway
See all videos right arrow