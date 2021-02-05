Inside Alejandro Canizares' unusual drill (and why you should try it)

Two time European Tour winner, Alejandro Canizares, showcased an interesting drill on Twitter. Let’s break it down.

As you can see, below, the drill is broken up into two parts. The blue and yellow ball is used to keep the arms connected during the swing, and a golf ball is placed underneath the right toe.



This helps “to keep the right heel planted and the lower body together with the upper body,” Canizares told me.

The lower body should always start the downswing, with a sudden shift in weight to the left side. But if you start that motion too early, the hands are left trailing behind. This is a disaster for consistent ball striking.



This drill will stop the right heel from lifting too early, and will allow the upper and lower body to unwind through impact in sync.



Try taking 3/4 swings to start with, and just focus on improving your strike. You wont hit the ball further straight off the bat, but timing is everything. If you get that right, you could see a welcomed increase in distance with every club in the bag.

