Alfred Dunhill Championship: Fantasy 5 to watch

The bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League got underway at the South African Open last week and, this week, the European Tour will stay in the ‘Rainbow Nation’ for the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

The event is back on the tour schedule after a one-year hiatus but remains at Leopard Creek CC, which has produced a number of high-profile winners over the years.

But how do you know which players to stick in your team? Well, we’ve picked apart the field to show you five guys that we think you need to give serious consideration to when you're picking your 12-man side.

Remember: there are no different pots in the bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League. Just pick the 12 players you think stand the best chance of scoring well this week.

