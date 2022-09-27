Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

The DP World Tour is back to Scotland this week, for one of the most anticipated weeks on the golf calendar.

In a summer where golf fans across Scotland have been treated to some of the best quality and highest drama on the golf course, there’s one last chance to see the stars up close.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is a favourite amongst the pros, as it gives them the chance to play three of Scotland’s best links courses, while enjoying a different format to the norm.

The players will be taking on Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and the Old Course, before a cut on Saturday night. Following that cut, the top 60 and ties will play the Old Course on Sunday, with the top 20 teams progressing to the final day.

Each pro will have an amateur, often a celebrity, for company, with their nett scores counting towards the team event.

It’s one of the biggest fields in professional golf, as 168 DP World Tour players are teeing it up this week. They include star names Rory McIlroy, Danny Willett and Matt Fitzpatrick, as well as plenty local interest too.

Such is the size of the field, there’s also plenty players down the wrong end of the DP World Tour standings who will be looking for a good week to get their year back on track.

There’s also the small matter of LIV Golf players in the field. Controversial figures Patrick Reed and Talor Gooch are both playing this week and will be hoping to pick up valuable OWGR points come Sunday night.

Last year, it was Danny Willett who came out on top with a total of 18-under-par, while Michael Hoey and Maeve Danaher won the team competition.

Let’s take a look at all the details ahead of the week...

Alfred Dunhill Links details

Courses: Kingsbarns, Carnoustie, Old Course, St Andrews

Course stats: 7,227 yards, Par 72; 7,394 yards, Par 72; 7,318 yards, Par 72

Defending champion: Danny Willett

Purse: $5,000,000

Alfred Dunhill Links betting tips

Here's who the bookies are expecting to do well this week...

Rory McIlroy

Shane Lowry

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tyrrell Hatton

Tommy Fleetwood

Billy Horschel

Rasmus Hojgaard

Robert MacIntyre

Ewen Ferguson

Ryan Fox

The bunkered Bet

Connor Syme

Connor will give you great value this week, and he'll feel right at home on all three courses. While it's hard to see past the likes of McIlroy and Fleetwood, the Drumoig man will feel very comfortable on home turf and with a healthy crowd backing him.

Always gamble responsibly.



A week to go to the #dunhilllinks. Golf legend @garyplayer reveals the secret of playing the challenging 11th on the Old Course - ‘remember it’s a hole for the needy, not the greedy’



🔊🔛 Sound on pic.twitter.com/kqTWivIkX4 — Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (@dunhilllinks) September 22, 2022

Alfred Dunhill Links how to watch

Firstly, if you're in the area and want to head down and watch the golf, then admission on the first three days of competition is free and doesn't require a ticket. Tickets for Sunday need to be bought in advance, and that can be done here.

Sky Sports Golf will have the TV coverage from Thursday to Sunday, with the first three days a 12noon start. On Sunday morning, coverage from the Old Course will get underway at 11.30am.

Follow bunkered on social media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube