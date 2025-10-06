Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Just one week on from helping Team Europe secure the Ryder Cup, Robert MacIntyre got his hands on the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The event was reduced to 54 holes on Saturday after the impact of storm Amy caused havoc across Kingsbarns, Carnousite and St Andrews.

When play was finally able to restart on Sunday, MacIntyre took advantage of his strong start across the opening two rounds, carding a third-straight 66 to win by four shots ahead of European teammate Tyrrell Hatton.

MacIntyre became the first Scot to win at the Home of Golf in 20 years, in what proved to be a special week for the home favourite.

“It’s special,” the world No. 8 said of his victory on Sunday. “I keep kind of shocking myself. I know the level that I can play and I know I can win certain golf tournaments but getting over the line and doing that is a different thing.

“It’s just so special to be able to play professional golf and win such big golf tournaments that as a kid, growing up, watching these events, you dream of playing them.

“But you never know that you’ll be lucky to get a chance. I’m just lucky to get my name on there beside a lot of special, special players. Yeah, just delighted.”

As well as taking home a famous bit of silverware, there was also a nice payout for the 2025 champion. Here is a look at the full prize money breakdown…

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025: Prize money payout in full:

WINNER: Robert MacIntyre, €696,437.23

2: Tyrrell Hatton, €450,635.86

T3: John Parry, €231,462.96

T3: Richard Sterne, €231,462.96

T5: Angel Ayora, €119,350.22

T5: Scott Jamieson, €119,350.22

T5: Mikael Lindberg, €119,350.22

T5: Jacob Skov Olesen, €119,350.22

T5: Kristoffer Reitan, €119,350.22

T5: Jordan Smith, €119,350.22

T11: Grant Forrest, €68,619.55

T11: Benjamin Hebert, €68,619.55

T11: Joakim Lagergren, €68,619.55

T11: Louis Oosthuizen, €68,619.55

T15: Todd Clements, €54,349.42

T15: Brooks Koepka, €54,349.42

T15: Richard Mansell, €54,349.42

T15: Tom McKibbin, €54,349.42

T15: Tapio Pulkkanen, €54,349.42

T15: Freddy Schott, €54,349.42

T21: Jorge Campillo, €41,376.56

T21: Alejandro Del Rey, €41,376.56

T21: Wenyi Ding, €41,376.56

T21: Matt Fitzpatrick, €41,376.56

T21: Tommy Fleetwood, €41,376.56

T21: Zander Lombard, €41,376.56

T21: Herman Loubser, €41,376.56

T21: Eddie Pepperell, €41,376.56

T21: Matthias Schwab, €41,376.56

T21: Tom Vaillant, €41,376.56

T21: Nicolai von Dellingshausen, €41,376.56

T32: Calum Hill, €30,008.25

T32: Matthew Jordan, €30,008.25

T32: Marcus Kinhult, €30,008.25

T32: Kerry Mountcastle, €30,008.25

T32: Conor Purcell, €30,008.25

T32: Patrick Reed, €30,008.25

T32: Jack Senior, €30,008.25

T32: Caleb Surratt, €30,008.25

T40: Marcus Armitage, €22,122.12

T40: Jonathan Broomhead, €22,122.12

T40: Rafa Cabrera Bello, €22,122.12

T40: Matt Jones, €22,122.12

T40: Kazuma Kobori, €22,122.12

T40: Troy Merritt, €22,122.12

T40: Andrea Pavan, €22,122.12

T40: Darius van Driel, €22,122.12

T40: Bubba Watson, €22,122.12

T40: Daniel Young, €22,122.12

T50: Ryan Brehm, €14,301.17

T50: Ross Fisher, €14,301.17

T50: Deon Germishuys, €14,301.17

T50: Ricardo Gouveia, €14,301.17

T50: Martin Kaymer, €14,301.17

T50: Joost Luiten, €14,301.17

T50: Rasmus Neergaard‑Petersen, €14,301.17

T50: David Puig, €14,301.17

T50: Brandon Robinson Thompson, €14,301.17

T50: Jayden Schaper, €14,301.17

T50: Ian Snyman, €14,301.17

T61: Jannik de Bruyn, €9,627.22

T61: Manuel Elvira, €9,627.22

T61: Ewen Ferguson, €9,627.22

T61: Maximilian Kieffer, €9,627.22

T61: Li Haotong, €9,627.22

T61: Wilco Nienaber, €9,627.22

T61: Adrian Otaegui, €9,627.22

T61: Yurav Premlall, €9,627.22

T61: Shubhankar Sharma, €9,627.22

T61: Bernd Wiesberger, €9,627.22