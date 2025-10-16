Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship has been handed a huge boost after agreeing to an extension of its current agreement with the DP World Tour.

It means the popular Scottish event will continue to be played at the triumvirate of St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns through 2030.

Robert MacIntyre prevailed in testing conditions this year, which saw the event reduced to 54 holes, and became the first Scots to win the event since Colin Montgomerie in 2005.

Today’s Dunhill Links was launched in 2001, creating an event which incorporates an individual professional championship and a simultaneous team championship which pairs pros with prominent amateurs.

“As golf’s global Tour we take great pride in playing on some of the best courses in the world and there is no question that St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns all fit into that category,” said Guy Kinnings, chief executive of the DP World Tour.

“We are therefore delighted with today’s announcement and give thanks to Johann Rupert and everyone at Dunhill for ensuring not only that the very best links golf has to offer will remain on our schedule, but also for their long-term commitment and support of the DP World Tour over many years.

“And not to forget the important charitable work that this Tournament supports via the Alfred Dunhill Links Foundation, both in local communities and abroad. That is very much appreciated.”

Guy Sanan of the championship committee added: “The Dunhill Links was conceived by our Chairman, Johann Rupert, as a celebration of links golf at its finest, bringing together professionals and amateurs on three extraordinary links golf courses: the Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

“This region and its courses are a place of pilgrimage for all golfers from around the world and it is a privilege for to us host and play the Championship here. We would like to thank the three courses and their teams, who have become an essential part in the success of the Dunhill Links.

“We would like to especially extend our gratitude to the towns and local communities who have hosted us, worked and volunteered on the tournament, and become such an integral part of the Championship.

“And, as always, we are supported by our long-standing partnership with the DP World Tour. It’s a matter of pride to everyone at Alfred Dunhill that this Championship has grown and matured over the years, into such a unique and sought after tournament and a showcase for the region.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.