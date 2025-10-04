Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Storm Amy has wreaked havoc on the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, forcing the popular DP World Tour event to be reduced to 54 holes.

The weather-delayed second round of the championship was completed on Saturday morning after play was suspended on Friday due to unplayable courses across the three tournament sites at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

The third round was then scheduled to begin at 12:30 on Saturday afternoon, but after gusts of up to 56mph were reported, play was halted at 12:50 and subseqently cancelled for the day.

Mikael Eriksson, Tournament Director of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, said: “Following consultation with IMG, Alfred Dunhill and the DP World Tour, the decision has been made to reduce this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship to 54 holes.

“We attempted to begin the third round this afternoon, but shortly after play started wind gusts of 56mph were recorded which resulted in play being suspended. Conditions for the remainder of the day gave us no option but to cancel the third round, which will start afresh on Sunday morning.”

The final round will be a two-tee start over all three courses, beginning at 9am.

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre shares the lead on 12-under-par alongside veteran South African pro Richard Sterne, with Louis Oosthuizen – who won The Open over the Old Course in 2010 and finished runner-up in the same championship over the same venue five years later – a further shot adrift.

MacIntyre, 29, is. bidding to win his fourth DP World Tour title and his first since the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open.

The world No.9 – who was part of the European team that won the Ryder Cup at Bethpage last week – is bidding to finish the year strongly. Currently 13th on the Race To Dubai standings, he still has a chance of topping the rankings for the first time.

Were he to do so, he would become the first Scot since Colin Montgomerie in 2005 to finish the year as Europe’s No.1 golfer.