Algarve stages successful return of European Tour pro-ams

The Algarve is celebrating hosting the first pro-am on the European Tour since the resumption of the 2020 Race to Dubai, after a controlled pilot event took place at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura yesterday



With a reduced field of 48 amateurs across 24 teams, consisting of two amateurs and one professional, the European Tour worked closely with partners Turismo de Portugal to trial the return of the popular Wednesday pro-am concept.

As the medical strategy continues to evolve based on government and public health guidelines, a new inner and outer “tournament bubble” concept paved the way for the pro-am trial, with testing controlled by European Tour partner Cignpost, in partnership with Algarve Biomedical Centre.



The Algarve Biomedical Centre tested every amateur on Tuesday afternoon, with test results confirmed before one o’clock the following morning.

All tests were negative allowing the full provisional field to compete.

A spokesperson for Algarve Tourism said: “Thanks to the hard work and trust of the European Tour to launch the pilot here in the Algarve, and to Cignpost and Algarve Biomedical Centre for their outstanding work.



“We are delighted that all guests looking forward to the Portugal Masters pro-am were tested, returned negative results and were able to enjoy the event.



“We are confident that the Algarve remains a very safe destination for visiting golf tourists and we are busy rolling out the green carpet for our supporters from across the continent.”

While the event will be played behind closed doors as part of the European Tour’s medical strategy, a host of stars including Ryder Cup star and world No.16 Tommy Fleetwood, defending champion Steven Brown, former winners Lucas Bjerregaard and Alex Levy, along with local favourite Ricardo Gouveia, will tee it up at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course.