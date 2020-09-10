search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsAlgarve stages successful return of European Tour pro-ams

Golf News

Algarve stages successful return of European Tour pro-ams

By bunkered.co.uk10 September, 2020
Portugal Masters Dom Pedro Golf Victoria Course golf in portugal The Algarve European Tour COVID-19 coronavirus cignpost Algarve Tourism
Tommy Fleetwood At The Portugal Masters

The Algarve is celebrating hosting the first pro-am on the European Tour since the resumption of the 2020 Race to Dubai, after a controlled pilot event took place at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura yesterday

With a reduced field of 48 amateurs across 24 teams, consisting of two amateurs and one professional, the European Tour worked closely with partners Turismo de Portugal to trial the return of the popular Wednesday pro-am concept.

As the medical strategy continues to evolve based on government and public health guidelines, a new inner and outer “tournament bubble” concept paved the way for the pro-am trial, with testing controlled by European Tour partner Cignpost, in partnership with Algarve Biomedical Centre.

• Bob-Mac has extra reason to play well at US Open

• Caddyshack star volunteers to caddie at US Open

• Injured Brooks Koepka out of the US Open

The Algarve Biomedical Centre tested every amateur on Tuesday afternoon, with test results confirmed before one o’clock the following morning.

All tests were negative allowing the full provisional field to compete.

A spokesperson for Algarve Tourism said: “Thanks to the hard work and trust of the European Tour to launch the pilot here in the Algarve, and to Cignpost and Algarve Biomedical Centre for their outstanding work.

Listen!

IS $15M TOO MUCH TO WIN FOR PLAYING GOLF

“We are delighted that all guests looking forward to the Portugal Masters pro-am were tested, returned negative results and were able to enjoy the event.

• Dustin Johnson is golf's latest $15m man

• Is this the worst shot Rory has ever hit?

“We are confident that the Algarve remains a very safe destination for visiting golf tourists and we are busy rolling out the green carpet for our supporters from across the continent.”

While the event will be played behind closed doors as part of the European Tour’s medical strategy, a host of stars including Ryder Cup star and world No.16 Tommy Fleetwood, defending champion Steven Brown, former winners Lucas Bjerregaard and Alex Levy, along with local favourite Ricardo Gouveia, will tee it up at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Portugal Masters

Related Articles - Dom Pedro Golf

Related Articles - Victoria Course

Related Articles - golf in portugal

Related Articles - The Algarve

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - coronavirus

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
TITLEIST TOUR SPEED – Better than the Pro V1???
Titleist
play button
THE SIMPLE WAY TO HIT A LOB SHOT | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
TaylorMade MG2 TW Grind Wedges – Tiger Woods’ secret short game weapon
TaylorMade
play button
A simple drill for perfect timing | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

PGA Tour pro blasted over "heartless" COVID tweet
Nelly Korda in pole position to win maiden major
US Open: Is this the craziest golf bet of all time?
Portugal Masters champ relieved to be back playing again
John Daly reveals shock cancer diagnosis

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing and shoulder plane
Watch
play button
Maintaining your spine angle
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
More shoulder turn means more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow