One is best known his hit singles School’s Out and Poison, the other is the PGA Tour legend who lost to Tiger Woods in that US Open play-off. Now, Alice Cooper and Rocco Mediate have formed the most unlikely two-ball for a new golf-themed radio show.

‘Rolling the Rock’, which the pair will host on SiriusXM, will see Cooper – real name Vincent Furnier – and six-time PGA Tour champion Mediate “discuss their careers and chat with guests from the world of professional sports and entertainment, according to a statement from the streaming service.

Cooper and Mediate are apparently old golfing buddies, and in the opening episode of their new show, which will air monthly, the singer explained why they decided to share their passion with the world.

“Rocco asked me to do this show with him, talking about rock and golf, and it could not be a more perfect fit,” the 76-year-old explained.

“We’ve known each other a long time. We’ve played in many tournaments together. He’s a frustrated rocker and I’m a frustrated golfer. It’s a match made on the fairway to heaven.”

As for what listeners can expect from the pair, Cooper, who plays off five, added: “It’s an anything-goes show that is all improv.

“We have no idea what we’re going to talk about until we start talking. We’re quite literally just rolling the rock.”

Cooper took up the game 50 years ago to help with his recovery from alcoholism – and he even named his 2007 autobiography ‘Golf Monster’, in which he wrote that he “had essentially traded one addiction for another”.

Mediate, meanwhile, is still playing on the PGA Tour Champions, and the 61-year-old has his own SiriusXM show called ‘The Rocco Hour’.

PGA Tour Radio is available to listeners through the SiriusXM app.

