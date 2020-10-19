All golf courses in Wales ordered to close this week

Every golf course in Wales will be made to closed for two-and-a-half weeks from this Friday.

The move is part of 'firebreak' measures announced by the Welsh Government earlier today in a bid to bring COVID-19 until control.

In addition to golf courses, tennis courts, leisure centres, gym and swimming pools will also be closed for 17 days until November 9.

However, professional sport will be allowed to continue throughout this time.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has said that he hopes the move, which comes into effect from 6pm pn Friday, will deliver a "short, sharp shock" in an attempt to halt coronavirus cases.

A statement on the Welsh Government website states: "Sportspeople who work and earn a living through sport are allowed to continue working, and like everyone else they can leave home to do so if they cannot work from home.

"However, the elite programme, overseen by Sport Wales, will be suspended during this circuit breaker period.

"Fixtures involving professional sportspeople are allowed to continue behind closed doors. All participants, such as players, officials, coaches, and broadcasters, are there in a working capacity."

There are thought to be approximately 200 golf courses in Wales, including the Twenty Ten Course at Celtic Manor near Cardiff, the host venue for the 2010 Ryder Cup.