One of Britain’s finest amateur golfers, Peter McEvoy OBE, has died at the age of 72.

Renowned for his exploits in the amateur game, McEvoy was a two-time winner of the Amateur Championship and starred in the Walker Cup.

As a player, he represented Great Britain & Ireland seven times, lifting the cup in 1989, before captaining the winning sides in 1999 and 2001.

Meanwhile, McEvoy – who was born in London but grew up near Turnberry – was the low amateur at the Open in 1978 and 1979 and was the first British amateur to make the cut at the Masters (1978).

Mark Darbon, Chief Executive of the R&A, has led tributes to the iconic figure.

“We have lost one of amateur golf’s most respected figures with the passing of Peter McEvoy,” he said.

“Peter was an outstanding amateur golfer and enjoyed an illustrious career, including his two victories in The Amateur Championship and success in the Walker Cup.

“He also worked so hard to develop the game as an administrator and help provide opportunities for aspiring players.

“Peter was dedicated to the amateur game, choosing not to turn professional, and will be widely missed across the golf world.

“On behalf of the R&A and The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews I would like to offer our deepest condolences to Peter’s family at this sad time.”

While McEvoy was hugely respected on the golf course, he embarked on an impressive career off of it, too.

McEvoy went on to become chairman of the R&A’s selection committee before starting his own golf course design firm, which he ran for over 20 years.

His work took him to numerous courses around the world, including Fota Island Golf Course, which hosted the 2001 Irish Open and other Irish events.

Then, in 2003, he was named an OBE on the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List, for his “services to golf.”

