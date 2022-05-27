search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsAmateur shoots 134 in disastrous qualifying round

Golf News

Amateur shoots 134 in disastrous qualifying round

By Jamie Hall24 May, 2022
BMW Philadelphia Amateur Championship Trending Golf News amateur news Social media
Golf Balls

We all have nightmare rounds every now and again. However, one amateur took it to extremes last weekend.

Zane Pysher was attempting to qualify for the BMW Philadelphia Amateur Championship – but endured a round even most high handicappers would struggle to match.

According to Monday Q Info on Twitter, which provides information on Monday qualifiers for the PGA Tour, the golfer took 134 blows to get round Inniscrone Golf Club.

• Robert MacIntyre hits back at PGA critics

• Justin Thomas wins US PGA

Not only that, Pysher, who plays out of Green Pond Country Club, managed an 18 on the par-4 17th, making up a significant chunk of his back-nine 72.

At 64-over, it’s likely to be one of the worst qualifying rounds ever recorded.

• 9 things Justin Thomas gets for PGA win

• US PGA: Full prize money breakdown

It also put him 64 shots worse off than medalists Jack Wallace and Alex Seelig, and 59 off the cut line of five-over.

Needless to say, Pysher was not among the 16 players who progressed to the championship proper.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Trending

Related Articles - Golf News

Related Articles - amateur news

Related Articles - Social media

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Nelly Korda to return at US Women's Open
Golf fans to get even more benefits ahead of 150th Open
Michelle Wie West to “step away” from LPGA
Colin Montgomerie wades into Phil Mickelson controversy
International field set for Scottish Men’s Open Championship

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
Swing it like Joe Miller says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Increase the speed of your hands for more distance
Watch
play button
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow