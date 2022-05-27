Amateur shoots 134 in disastrous qualifying round

We all have nightmare rounds every now and again. However, one amateur took it to extremes last weekend.

Zane Pysher was attempting to qualify for the BMW Philadelphia Amateur Championship – but endured a round even most high handicappers would struggle to match.

According to Monday Q Info on Twitter, which provides information on Monday qualifiers for the PGA Tour, the golfer took 134 blows to get round Inniscrone Golf Club.

Not only that, Pysher, who plays out of Green Pond Country Club, managed an 18 on the par-4 17th, making up a significant chunk of his back-nine 72.

We have a new record at a Qualifier (not a Monday Q)



It’s a 134, and it includes an 18!!! How does one make an 18….well, I have the details. pic.twitter.com/2W9R4MGQaa — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) May 23, 2022

At 64-over, it’s likely to be one of the worst qualifying rounds ever recorded.

It also put him 64 shots worse off than medalists Jack Wallace and Alex Seelig, and 59 off the cut line of five-over.

Needless to say, Pysher was not among the 16 players who progressed to the championship proper.