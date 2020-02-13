search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News"Amateurs!" - Phil Mickelson hits out at R&A and USGA

Golf News

"Amateurs!" - Phil Mickelson hits out at R&A and USGA

By Michael McEwan06 February, 2020
Phil Mickelson R&A USGA Driving Distance Major Championships US Open PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson has taken the R&A and USGA to task over the conclusions in their Distance Insights Project.

The five-time major-winner believes the two organisations are the wrong people to be managing the issue – and, speaking ahead of this week’s A&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he is the defending champion, the 49-year-old didn’t mince his words.

“I struggle with some of our governing bodies,” he said. “I struggle with it because we're the only professional sport in the world that is governed by a group of amateurs, and that leads to some questionable directions that we go down.

• Plan to save Glasgow munis "ignored" by officials

• MSP hits out at proposed course closures

• SIGN OUR PETITION - SAVE OUR COURSES

“I wish that we had people that are involved in the sport professionally to be in charge a little bit more.”

On the possibility of rule changes being enforced to limit hitting distances, Mickelson added: “I think the best players will still find ways to win. They might not do it by overpowering the golf course with driver but they will find ways to do it with their iron play or what have you. I think the best players will always kind of find a way to win and do what it takes.”

WATCH - CALLAWAY MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH

Meanwhile, the American has also revealed he would turn down a special exemption to play in the US Open – because he would view it as a pity gesture.

The US Open is the only one of the four major championships that Mickelson has not yet won. He has finished runner-up in the event a record six times.

• An open letter to Glasgow city council

• Plans outlined to fix distance 'problem'

Having fallen down the world rankings and with his exemption for his most recent major victory – the 2013 Open – having expired, he is facing the prospect of sitting out this year’s championship for only the second time since 1994.

“I don't want a special exemption,” he said. “I think I'll get in the tournament. If I get in, I deserve to be there. If I don't, I don't. I don't want a sympathy spot.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - R&A

Related Articles - USGA

Related Articles - Driving Distance

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Four easy ways to improve your golf game with Jordan Smith
Jordan Smith
play button
FootJoy’s 2020 line-up – Are these the best shoes in golf?
FootJoy
play button
CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?
Callaway
play button
MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

European Tour events postponed due to coronavirus
Amazon owner's new $165m mansion has its own golf course
Popular Scots course to close NEXT MONTH after rescue bid collapses
Rory McIlroy weighs in to golf's distance debate
OFFICIAL - Playing golf helps you live longer

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to hit a fade
Watch
play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow