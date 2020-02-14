Amazon owner's new $165m mansion has its own golf course

What do you buy when you're the world's richest man? The world's most expensive house, of course!



The man in question, Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, shelled out the nine-figure sum - a record for a property price in Los Angeles - when he bought the Warner Estate in Beverly Hills earlier this month.



Bezos, 56, acquired the nine-acre property from media mogul David Geffen. It originally belonged to Jack Warner, the former president of the nearby Warner Bros Studios.



It has many standout features, including, reportedly, the wood floor that Napoleon himself stood on when he proposed to his first wife, Joséphine de Beauharnais, in the 19th century.

It has separate guest houses, lavish gardens, swimming pools and tennis courts.



Golfers, however, will be most interested to know that it has its own nine-hole course.



It's not especially clear if Bezos plays much golf. However, his influence obviously extends right to the very top of the PGA Tour, with Webb Simpson acknowledging him after his Waste Management Phoenix Open win two weeks ago.

Asked to explain the significance of the 'STEP BY STEP' stamping on his wedge, the American explained: "I was reading an article about Jeff Bezos and their company mantra is ‘step by step'. The article was just talking about how he’s always tried to take every step and have the company take every step, whether little or big, and treat it really carefully and do the best they can at each step.

“And I just thought this is a game with so many elements, players, we’re playing outside, that you can only control so much. And so about two years ago I made my focus step by step, just, you know, when I go in the gym, I’m going to do the best I can, when I’m practicing, the best I can.

"It’s just a reminder for me to take care of the little things and the big things seem to take care of themselves."

You could say Bezos has helped, ahem, 'prime' Webb for success.

(Sorry.)