search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsAmazon owner's new $165m mansion has its own golf course

Golf News

Amazon owner's new $165m mansion has its own golf course

By Michael McEwan14 February, 2020
Jeff Bezos golf courses Property AMazon world's richest man Beverly Hills Golf in Los Angeles
Jeff Bezos House

What do you buy when you're the world's richest man? The world's most expensive house, of course!

The man in question, Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, shelled out the nine-figure sum - a record for a property price in Los Angeles - when he bought the Warner Estate in Beverly Hills earlier this month.

Bezos, 56, acquired the nine-acre property from media mogul David Geffen. It originally belonged to Jack Warner, the former president of the nearby Warner Bros Studios.

It has many standout features, including, reportedly, the wood floor that Napoleon himself stood on when he proposed to his first wife, Joséphine de Beauharnais, in the 19th century.

• Popular Scots course to close NEXT MONTH

• Rory weighs in to golf's distance debate

It has separate guest houses, lavish gardens, swimming pools and tennis courts.

Golfers, however, will be most interested to know that it has its own nine-hole course.

4 SIMPLE FIXES TO IMPROVE YOUR GAME

It's not especially clear if Bezos plays much golf. However, his influence obviously extends right to the very top of the PGA Tour, with Webb Simpson acknowledging him after his Waste Management Phoenix Open win two weeks ago.

• OFFICIAL - Playing golf helps you live longer

• IN PICS - The very best par-3s in Scotland

Asked to explain the significance of the 'STEP BY STEP' stamping on his wedge, the American explained: "I was reading an article about Jeff Bezos and their company mantra is ‘step by step'. The article was just talking about how he’s always tried to take every step and have the company take every step, whether little or big, and treat it really carefully and do the best they can at each step.

Webb Simpson Jeff Bezos

• Find out what "really annoys" Eddie Pep

• Verdict reached in golfer's prostitution case

• Check out Tiger's stunning, pricey Rolex

“And I just thought this is a game with so many elements, players, we’re playing outside, that you can only control so much. And so about two years ago I made my focus step by step, just, you know, when I go in the gym, I’m going to do the best I can, when I’m practicing, the best I can.

"It’s just a reminder for me to take care of the little things and the big things seem to take care of themselves."

You could say Bezos has helped, ahem, 'prime' Webb for success.

(Sorry.)

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - golf courses

Related Articles - Property

Related Articles - Trending

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Four easy ways to improve your golf game with Jordan Smith
Jordan Smith
play button
FootJoy’s 2020 line-up – Are these the best shoes in golf?
FootJoy
play button
CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?
Callaway
play button
MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

European Tour events postponed due to coronavirus
Amazon owner's new $165m mansion has its own golf course
Popular Scots course to close NEXT MONTH after rescue bid collapses
Rory McIlroy weighs in to golf's distance debate
OFFICIAL - Playing golf helps you live longer

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to hit a fade
Watch
play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow